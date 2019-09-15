Italian Bombshell Bianca Ghezzi Sets Instagram On Fire In Skimpy Black Lingerie

Bianca Ghezzi is heating up Instagram, giving fans a revealing look at herself in the tiniest lingerie allowed by the site.

The blonde bombshell shared a picture of herself wearing just a skimpy pair of black lingerie as she posed in a doorway. The Instagram photo has been a huge hit with her followers, garnering thousands of likes and plenty of compliments from her followers.

“I need a crane ASAP my jaw fell on the floor,” one person wrote.

“Wow I have no words,” another wrote.

As The Inquisitr noted, Bianca is getting used to drawing some viral attention for her racy snaps, regularly causing a stir on Instagram and across social media thanks to her penchant for showing off her ample curves. The Italian model has relocated to Los Angeles, where she makes the most of the sunny weather by sharing plenty of bikini snaps alongside glimpses of her body in lingerie.

The pictures have helped Bianca become one of the fastest-rising models on Instagram. Though her 672,000 followers may be moderate in comparison to the site’s most popular models, Bianca has been steadily building her stature and featured across celebrity news websites, helping her to rapidly grow that audience.

Bianca seems to be building a very lucrative career in the meantime. The Italian beauty frequently shares sponsored posts, showing off in swimwear and fashion brands and likely pulling in some nice scratch in doing so. As Vox noted in a report on Instagram influencers last year, the amount of money a model can make depends directly on how many followers they have. Experts agree that models make about $1,000 for every 100,000 followers, so Bianca is on her way to making five-figures for each post as she is set to top the 1 million subscriber mark sometime in the next year.

Her fan base seems especially dedicated, regularly interacting with the Italian model and helping her posts get plenty of exposure through likes and comments.

Her steady stream of racy pictures is helping that career along. Before this weekend’s glimpse at her body in lingerie, Bianca had also given fans some even more revealing snaps of herself. She has also appeared topless (though always strategically covered to conform with Instagram’s strict rules against overt nudity) a number of times, and shown off in a series of barely-there bikinis.

Those who want to see more from Bianca Ghezzi can check out her Instagram page.