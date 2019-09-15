Sources Say Lori Loughlin Is Prepared To Fight To Ensure She Doesn’t Face The Same Fate As Felicity Huffman

Sources say Lori Loughlin is scared but hasn't given up hope yet.

On Friday, Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal. Although two weeks in jail may seem like a pretty light sentence, the fact that the star got any jail time at all should cause Lori Loughlin to worry. Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT exam answers corrected so she would score higher on the test. Loughlin, on the other hand, has been accused of paying $500,000 to get her daughters into the University of Southern California. The outlook doesn’t look good for Loughlin if she is in fact convicted, according to Page Six.

Not only did Huffman commit a lesser crime than Loughlin has been accused of committing, but Huffman also pleaded guilty, cooperated with the investigation, and showed remorse for her actions. Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to their alleged roles in the scandal and are fighting the charges. They are currently out on bail and have been avoiding the public eye as much as possible. They have also claimed that they were misled by Singer to believe that the $500,000 they gave him would be used as a donation. If they are convicted for this crime, they will both face far greater sentences than Huffman. They could potentially have to spend decades behind bars.

Despite the fact that it doesn’t look good for her, sources say Loughlin is still as determined as ever to fight the charges against her and clear her name. After having seen the fate that is waiting for Huffman, Loughlin is now even more focused on avoiding a similar future. However, the source didn’t deny that Loughlin is scared about what could happen to her.

Actor Lori Loughlin’s daughters are facing expulsion from the University of Southern California. They are under fire for their past comments on fame and education. pic.twitter.com/3wWND4okdU — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 14, 2019

“Her only move now is to take this to court and to prove that she is not guilty of what she’s charged with. She’s scared and upset, but she’s resolved to be strong and to fight this. If she’s found guilty, she will go to jail. That is clear. Now there is no deal on the table, and she has to have faith that the courts and the prosecution will move fairly and not make an example out of her.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin was recently seen out and about without her husband. There have also been rumors that Loughlin’s marriage is struggling and that her daughter, Isabella, is worried about her parents getting a divorce.