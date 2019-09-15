Apple’s 2020 iPhone Is Already Creating Serious Buzz

Apple just announced its 2019 iPhone lineup, which includes the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, but it’s the company’s rumored 2020 flagship model that has tech enthusiasts excited, according to a report from Mashable.

Before the iPhone-maker officially announced its 2019 devices, there were countless rumors surrounding the features Apple could possibly implement. Predictions made by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and other trusted sources claimed Apple would introduce more innovative iPhones with a host of new features and improvements, including the addition of reverse wireless charging, which would allow the iPhone to charge other devices, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

There was also quite a bit of chatter surrounding Apple’s likelihood of removing its current Lightning charging port in favor of a USB-C port, like the ones found on other popular flagship phones. Apple fans were also hoping for a reduction in the size of the phone’s notch, along with support for 5G. However, Apple didn’t quite come through with the new features this year and instead, focused almost primarily on the iPhones’ new camera systems.

The company added a third camera lens to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max replacements. The lenses of the new camera setup are arranged triangularly and housed in a square camera bump on the rear of the device, which features a new matte finish. Apple also added an extra camera to its XR upgrade, the new iPhone 11, complete with a glossy finish.

Needless to say, many Apple fans were disappointed by the company’s announcements, but it seems the features missing from this year’ devices will likely come packed into the 2020 models, according to new rumors.

For 2020, Apple is expected to debut an “all-new form factor design,” Kuo claims. Along with the redesign, the analyst also believes Apple might introduce new display sizes. The current lineup features a 6.1-inch iPhone 11, 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max, but Kuo thinks Apple will be switching to a smaller 5.4-inch iPhone and larger 6.7-inch iPhone.

Another huge feature that could be coming on the 2020 models is in-display Touch ID. Apple previously killed Touch ID when it remove the home button from the iPhone X, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes Apple is looking to bring it back to operate in tandem with Face ID, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

This year, Apple opted to finally include a USB-C to Lightning fast-charger with the Pro models and many believe this could be a small sign that the company will be switching to a USB-C charging port with its next iPhone iteration.

Of course, these rumors have not been confirmed and probably won’t be until Apple’s next iPhone event.