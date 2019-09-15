Julián Castro Demands Investigation After New Accusation Against Brett Kavanaugh Surfaces

Castro also called Kavanaugh's appointment to the Supreme Court a 'shame' in a Saturday tweet.

Former Housing Secretary and 2020 presidential hopeful Julián Castro reacted swiftly to new sexual misconduct accusations brought forth against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh by a former Yale classmate.

According to The Hill, Castro slammed Kavanaugh in a Saturday evening tweet, demanding that the Supreme Court Judge be investigated after a former classmate by the name of Max Stier alleged that after Kavanaugh exposed himself at a party, a group of others pressed him against a female student, causing his genitals to come into contact with her hand.

“Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation is a shame to the Supreme Court. This latest allegation of assault must be investigated,” Castro tweeted.

The FBI was aware of Stier’s allegation during Kavanaugh’s tumultuous road to the Supreme Court bench in 2018 after defending against sexual assault allegations from accuser Christine Blasey Ford. However, for unknown reasons, the FBI didn’t investigate Stier’s claim at the time.

His allegation was first reported by The New York Times, who also reported that unnamed officials corroborated Stier’s account of what happened.

Kavanaugh’s appointment to the High Court was riddled in controversy after accusations from Ford morphed into emotional hearings that had the country’s attention for several days. Ford’s account of what she claimed Kavanaugh did many years ago was never verified by the FBI, which led to Kavanaugh’s narrow confirmation win in the Senate that provided him a seat on the Supreme Court bench.

As reported by The Inquisitr, it was later revealed, through bombshell video footage of Ford’s lawyer, Debra Katz, that Ford’s accusation was potentially a political strategy. In the widely circulated video, Katz can be seen and heard at a conference implying that Ford’s accusation was a disruption to protect Roe v. Wade.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

“We were going to have a conservative [justice]… Elections have consequences, but he will always have an asterisk next to his name. When he takes a scalpel to Roe v. Wade, we will know who he is, we know his character, and we know what motivates him, and that is important; it is important that we know, and that is part of what motivated Christine,” Katz told an audience.

Per The Inquisitr, on the heels of Katz’s revelation in the video, Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Andrew Napolitano suggested that the Department Of Justice open a probe into Ford’s accusations against Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh has remained firm in denying all previous allegations of sexual wrongdoings, and as The Hill reported on Saturday, there was no official word from the Supreme Court on the most recent accusation brought forth by Stier.