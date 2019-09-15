‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sasha Spills The Truth To Michael, Which May Lead Him into Willow’s Arms

Michael is in for a big surprise.

Sasha has apparently had enough of the lie that she has been keeping from everyone, and on Monday’s General Hospital, she is ready to tell the truth. She has formed a relationship with Michael Corinthos. She has fallen for him and the feeling is mutual. However, she knows that there is that big secret that needs to be told and it looks like she will be spilling her guts.

At the end of Friday’s show, Sasha took Michael aside before she left the hospital to let him in on the big secret. She told him that she isn’t who he thinks she is. Continuing on Monday, she is expected to tell all, which will most likely leave Michael very hurt and confused. He thought they had something special, but this may just split them completely apart. There have been rumors that Michael will eventually hook up with Willow Tait, and the spoilers from SheKnows Soaps for next week hints towards that happening.

General Hospital spoilers indicates that by Tuesday, Michael will be upset and Willow will find him like that. That seems to indicate that Sasha will spill everything to him, that she is not Nina’s daughter after all.

Willow has been a good friend to Michael. They share somewhat of a bond after losing their kids, but at least she has her son close at hand now. However, it won’t be long before the secret that Wiley is not her child, but he is Michael’s son, is when Willow will be the one truly grieving her child.

Sasha's recovery has Michael considering their future together. But is she on the same page?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @duelly87 pic.twitter.com/0jWMVNwQz9 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 12, 2019

Loading...

Sasha may lose Michael forever, but he seems to have more of a forgiving heart and may just need time to deal with it all right now. Then there is Nelle Hayes, his ex, who is expected to somehow break out of prison soon and wreak havoc on Michael’s life once again. She has some sort of plan, according to a previous report by The Inquisitr. Will Sasha be in the way or will it be Willow who will know the wrath of Nelle soon?

It won’t be long before Nina finds out that the daughter that she adores is not who she thinks she is. She will be completely devastated. Everything is about to hit the fan soon. The two big secrets in Port Charles are about to be revealed. It can’t be soon enough for GH fans.

Stay tuned into General Hospital the next couple of weeks to see how much longer it will be before Sasha and Valentin are both exposed as liars.