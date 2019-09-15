Duchess Meghan’s Nephew Has Become A Marijuana Millionaire

While several members of Meghan Markle’s family in the United States are still complaining that the Duchess of Sussex hasn’t shared the wealth, nephew Tyler Scott Dooley, the son of Thomas Markle Jr., has managed to make himself a millionaire, just leaning on the family name a little bit.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Dooley, who says he is the “black sheep” of the Markle family, planted marijuana on his 1,000-acre range in Medford, Oregon, and has created a strong strain he calls “Markle Sparkle,” with the tagline, “So strong it will blow your crown off.”

Dooley, 27, says that the success of “Markle Sparkle” has allowed him to expand his operation, and he is now developing a new strain named after his first cousin called “Archie Sparkie,” named for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

When Dooley traveled to London to watch the wedding on television, since nobody in the Markle family was invited to attend the actual service, he was caught entering a nightclub in London carrying a knife.

Despite bad press for his aunt, Samantha Markle, his father, Thomas Markle Jr., and his grandfather, Tyler states that though he is called the black sheep of the family, he’s been working hard.

“People have always called me the black sheep of the family but I’ve been working my **** off to make a living in a very competitive business. Markle Sparkle made headlines and made me a lot of money.”

But despite making big money on his blends with THC, the chemical in marijuana which gets you high, Dooley is moving toward growing product with only CBD, which can be sold legally in the United Kingdom, stressing that his farm is “organic and sustainable.”

“CBD products are where the future lies. We are selling our product to several of the leading importers into the UK. We’re planning to flood the market,” Dooley said.

At the time of the royal wedding, The Inquisitr reported that though he was not invited to the event, he and his mother, Tracy, had nothing but good wishes for the Duchess of Sussex. While Dooley’s father, Thomas Markle Jr., and his sister, Samantha, have trashed Meghan, Dooley, who goes by his mother’s last name, has called the critics out, suggesting that they are simply jealous of their half-sibling and her success.

Samantha Markle has even given interviews, stating that the public doesn’t know the real Meghan, and suggested that she is writing a memoir to diss the duchess.