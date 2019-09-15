Instagram Star Sophie Mudd Dons A Skimpy Bikini, Teases Fans With Major Underboob

Instagram model Sophie Mudd, who is quite famous on the photo-sharing website for her innocent looks and her racy photos, exactly knows the art of teasing her fans.

The model recently took to her page and treated her fans to a very sexy photograph, one where the model was featured showing off plenty of skin.

Wearing a skimpy light-green bikini and resting on an outdoor sofa, the model not only showed off her long legs, tight stomach and her well-toned arms, but she also flashed an ample amount of cleavage and underboob — a move that set pulses racing.

The model wore her brunette tresses down, looked straight into the camera and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts. To keep things simple, yet sexy, the model ditched her jewelry and only opted for a delicate gold bracelet.

The picture was captured in the terrace of a high-rise building, however, the model didn’t specify the exact location where the photograph was captured.

Within less than an hour of going live,the picture has racked up more than 33,000 likes and over 330 comments where fans and followers praised the hottie for her incredible physique and beautiful smile, while others expressed their admiration for the model in explicit terms.

“You are the sexiest woman on Earth,” one of her fans wrote.

“You can [definitely] gain followers strictly and purely off your smile. Even if you wore full clothing 24/7. Keep shining girl,” another fan wrote.

“Simply amazing!! You should continue to post photos like this,” a third fan posted his request.

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “hottest model on Instagram,” “too innocent,” “incredible boobs,” “you are an angel,” and “so cute and pretty,” to praise the model.

Some of her fellow models, including Mathilde Tantot and Shayna Eve, also liked the picture to show appreciation and support for the hot model.

Before sharing the bikini snap, Sophie treated her fans to a beautiful, monochromatic picture where she could be seen wearing a ribbed, sleeveless top. Wearing almost no makeup, the model let her hair down and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

As of this writing, the picture has amassed more than 42,000 likes and over 330 comments which proves that the stunner doesn’t necessarily has to shed her clothes in order to gain her fans’ attention.

Loading...

According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, despite the cut-throat competition between models on the photo-sharing website, Sophie Mudd is emerging as one of the most popular and fastest-rising Instagram stars.

Quoting The Sun, the article also stated that Sophie is often likened to popular model Emily Ratajkowski, which has added to her fame.