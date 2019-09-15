Fitness Model Hope Beel Looks Nothing Short Of Gorgeous In Provocative Lace Lingerie

There is no doubt in believing that American fitness model Hope Beel is one of the most popular names in the fitness modeling industry. The Texan native is not only famous on the photo-sharing website for her incredibly fit body and healthy lifestyle, but she is also known for her feminine features and sexy vibes that she gives off all the time.

Knowing that her fans cannot get enough of her beauty and hotness, the model shares several pictures on Instagram every week.

In one of her latest shares, the model could be seen rocking provocative pink lace lingerie that set pulses racing because of the sheer display of skin. And that’s not all, but Hope left her legions of ardent admirers hyperventilating with excitement as she struck different poses to exude her femininity and sensuality through the thought-provoking ensemble.

The gorgeous model wore her brunette tresses into soft curls and opted for a full face of makeup to strike a pose. The model ditched accessories so as not to take away the attention from her lingerie and kept it very simple.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured in Dallas, Texas, while in the caption, the model wrote that she will soon be revealing a secret project with two of her favorite people, makeup artist Vanessa Marie and photographer Simon Lopez.

As of this writing, the post has racked up more than 23,000 likes and over 260 comments which shows that fans fell in love with the model’s hot look.

“Absolutely beautiful and sexy,” one of her fans wrote.

“[That lingerie set] is made for you, that’s how great it suits you!” another one chimed in.

“Doesn’t get much hotter than that,” a third admirer commented on the picture.

Others used heart, kiss, and fire emoji to praise Hope, while the remaining fans opted for one-word comments like “sexy,” “goddess,” “incredible” and “perfection,” to let the model know how much they admire her.

Before sharing the lingerie snap, Hope treated her fans to another hot photo where she was featured rocking a simple gray bikini. To spice things up, Hope let one of the straps of her bikini top slip off her shoulders, a move that allowed the model to flash a glimpse of her perky breasts. The other end of the bikini top also allowed Hope to flash some underboob — a move that left her fans’ jaws dropped.

Last month, Hope titillated her fans with a glimpse of her sideboob too by posting a very sexy picture. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, the ample display of skin left her fans completely speechless. As of now, picture has garnered more than 35,000 likes and over 530 comments which proves that the picture became an instant hit among Hope’s fans.