Fotis Dulos’ Lawyer Has A Message For The State Of Connecticut

Norm Pattis, Fotis Dulos' confident lawyer, has a message for those that believe Fotis played a role in the disappearance of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos.

The search for missing Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos continues despite the fact that law enforcement no longer believe she is alive. Jennifer was last seen on May 24 dropping off her children at school. Later that night, police found her blood splattered on her garage floor. The evidence suggested that perhaps the mother was attacked in her own home. Fotis Dulos, Jennifer’s estranged husband, and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis are currently the prime suspects in this case. They are both facing charges involving tampering with evidence and interfering with the prosecution and have been arrested on two separate occasions in connection with this case, according to NBC New York.

Before she went missing, Jennifer and Fotis were in the midst of a nasty divorce and custody battle. Jennifer had previously stated that Fotis often threatened her and was emotionally abusive. In court documents, Jennifer explicitly stated that she was afraid of Fotis and believed that he would retaliate upon her in some way for filling for divorce. On the night that Jennifer went missing, two people highly resembling Fotis and Troconis were captured in video surveillance dropping off garbage bags at various dumpsters. The bags were later found to contain some of Jennifer’s bloodied personal items. As if the pair didn’t already look highly guilty, police also recently found a blood-like substance in one of Fotis’ vehicles. The substance contained Jennifer’s DNA.

Despite the fact that police and the majority of the general public believe that Fotis played at least some role in Jennifer’s disappearance, Fotis claimed to be totally innocent in an interview he did for Dateline. Fotis’ confident and outspoken lawyer, Norm Pattis, has also insisted that law enforcement has this case totally wrong and nothing is how it seems.

“Here is our message to the state of Connecticut, Mr. Dulos is not guilty. When you’re ready to try a case by appropriate evidentiary standards in a court of law, you’ll know where to find it. We’ve got three words for the state – bring it on,” Pattis said in a recent public statement.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Pattis has his own theory regarding what may have happened to Jennifer. Because of reports that show that Jennifer underwent a lot of medical testing prior to her disappearance, Pattis thinks she may have been struggling with a medical condition that she kept a secret. He also thinks she staged her own disappearance in order to make Fotis look guilty so she wouldn’t lose custody of her children.