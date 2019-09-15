’90 Day Fiancé’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima Dumps New Boyfriend

Larissa Dos Santos Lima has officially ended her relationship with Eric Nichols, according to a report from People.

Lima appeared on the sixth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé with then-husband Colt Johnson. After trying and failing to find love in America, Johnson decided to extend his search, which led him to discover Lima’s dating profile. The couple spent time getting to know each other online, before meeting in person. Johnson later proposed to the Brazilian woman, and the two married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.

Throughout their relationship, Lima and Johnson struggled to put their differences aside to make their union work. The couple ultimately went their separate ways when Johnson filed for divorce from Lima hours after she was arrested for domestic battery for the third time, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

After the relationship ended, Lima returned to dating apps to try her hand at love again, and that’s when she met Nichols on Tinder. The woman took to Instagram to share photos of her new man and later opened up about details of their sex life. Nichols also appeared on the show’s reunion special, where he and Johnson engaged in a huge argument. At the time, the couple looked to be in a good place. During the show, Nichols even said he would happily move to Lima’s home country if she was deported.

However, it looks like things have shifted for the pair. Lima recently took to Instagram to share an update about her relationship.

“There is no hard feelings or regrettees [sic], but I need to look in my own soul and focus on being the best Larissa I can be,” Lima captioned her post, which emphasized the words “Break Up Note” in large red letters.

“I try to heal one painful breakup by jumping in relationship with Erickee [sic] but I know now I need to work on me and focus on my healing of my scars,” she continued, before expressing her excitement for the future.

Lima went on to say she’ll be working hard to accomplish the goals she’s set for herself. She also took a moment to thank her fans and supporters for their “love, strength and support to me always.”

The breakup announcement came as a surprise to Nichols, who took to his own Instagram account to share his thoughts. The man changed his Instagram bio to indicate that he was dumped via social media and that he was informed of the end of his relationship by his mother, who saw the post first.

Fans immediately began flooding Lima’s page with questions, but the reality TV star said she was done talking about the situation.