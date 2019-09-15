Jana Duggar Gives Quick Update On Relief Efforts In Bahamas After Devastation Caused By Hurricane Dorian

Jana Duggar and her brothers are still not home from the Bahamas.

Jana Duggar, along with brothers John David, James, and Jason, are still in the Bahamas helping with relief efforts in the terrible devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian. They have been there for almost two weeks, which has surprised some fans. The Counting On star hasn’t been heard much from since she arrived there as she has kept pretty busy, but she did take a few minutes on Saturday to post a short update.

Sharing on her Instagram, Jana said that they have been passing out supplies to the people in need there. The Abacos was hit hard by the hurricane, so the team from Medic Corps has been there helping out as much as they are able. The Duggar daughter mentioned how touched she and the others were to hear the stories of survival from the families that have lost everything.

Jana Duggar also posted a few pictures of the team, along with other workers, carrying boxes of supplies and organizing them. Jana is seen in all of them working hard, just as she does at home. She is also good at taking charge. Despite the hard work that is involved, she is still sticking with her skirts to work in instead of pants.

The members of Medic Corps all look like they are wearing the team shirt with the name on them, most likely to identity them right away. Duggar fans were quite impressed that the siblings are still there helping out. Joy-Anna’s husband, Austin Forsyth, was also a part of the team that went to the Bahamas. However, he went back home to Arkansas about a week ago, as The Inquisitr had previously reported. Joy had posted a photo of his homecoming, complete with a big smooch. The rest of the Duggar family are still working diligently. There is no word on how long they will be staying or why Austin didn’t stay as long as the rest of his family.

Jana did take a moment on Friday, September 13, to wish her mother, Michelle Duggar, a happy birthday. She sent a lengthy note to Instagram saying that her mom is her biggest hero.

Lawson Bates, and his brother Nathan, was also seen heading out with the Duggars and the rest of the team. There hasn’t been much of an update from Lawson since he shared a video of himself right after they touched down in the Bahamas on September 3. He noted then on how horrific the damage was. It isn’t known whether he is still there, but there is a very good chance that he is.

If you want to keep updated on the work that Jana Duggar and the rest of her brothers are doing, be sure to follow her on Instagram for updates.