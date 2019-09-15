Shantal Monique Flaunts Her Incredible Bikini Body On Instagram, Drives Fans Crazy With Sheer Display Of Skin

American bombshell Shantal Monique is no stranger to showing off her curves and booty on Instagram. And to her fans’ delight, the model does that quite often.

The current week has been no exception, as the model took to her account and dropped a set of racy bikini pictures to send a wave of excitement through her fans.

In the picture, the model could be seen rocking a skimpy white bikini top that she paired with a barely-there thong. She posed while deliberately pulling her bra down to provide a generous view of her never-ending cleavage to her fans — a move that set pulses racing.

The stunning model wore her blonde tresses down and opted for minimal makeup to keep it as natural as possible. According to the caption, the snap was captured to promote Ignite International, a global cannabis company founded by Armenian-American gambler, Dan Bilzerian.

Within eight hours of going live, the pictures have racked up about 20,000 likes and more than 720 comments where fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

Fellow models Chloe Othen, Tawny Jordan, Jessica Killings, and Kindly Myers also liked the picture to show appreciation and support.

“Stunning, breathtaking and some other words I cant think of right now,” one of her ardent admirers commented on the picture.

“Not enough can be said about how spectacularly beautiful you are!” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote the following message to express his love for the model.

“I think I’ll spend the rest of my life gazing into this picture. Absolutely divine!”

Prior to posting the bikini snap, Shantal shared an up-close image of herself with her fans where she could be seen wearing a red sundress with a plunging neckline, one which allowed the model to put her perky breasts and bare chest on full display.

The model posted two pictures wearing the same outfit. In the first one, she looked straight into the camera and puckered her lips to strike a pose, while in the second one, she closed her eyes and naughtily stuck her tongue out. In the caption, Shantal asked her fans which picture do they like better.

The model also tagged her plastic surgeon, Dr. Sean Kelishadi, in the post and thanked him for performing a breast revision surgery on her, one which she got done six months ago. She wrote that it has been an amazing journey so far because the procedure has boosted her confidence.

As The Inquisitr earlier noted, although Shantal’s main claim to fame is her Instagram account, she rose to fame for being the former South African Playmate of the Year, per Famous Birthdays. She was later featured as a Playboy Cyber Girl twice.