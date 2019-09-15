Ariel Winter Shows Off Juicy Red Lips In New Photo And Instagram Is Losing Its Mind

Ariel Winter showed that she has one of the most passionate fanbases on Instagram with the latest photo on her page. The shot is a glamorously candid photo that looks like it was taken on the red carpet at a celebrity event. The Modern Family actress’ outfit is simple. She’s wearing a black fitted top that matches her luscious dark locks, Her makeup is also simple yet smoky, the one standout feature being the dark red lipstick she’s rocking on her pouty lips.

Although it’s a very alluring photo, it pales in comparison to some of the more risque photos that Ariel has been posting recently. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ariel’s photo before this one sees her striking a very seductive pose in a sheer dress that leaves her posterior partly exposed.

That photo is currently sitting on close to 300,000 likes and has close to 1500 comments.

But despite the relatively conservative nature of her most recent post, Ariel’s fans came out in droves to praise her.

“Absolute perfection,” one fan wrote.

“Impossible for you to post a pic of yourself that I wouldn’t like,” another chimed in.

The responses make it clear that several of her supporters aren’t just following her for those more revealing photos.

In the comments, some fans shared that they were fans of hers since the first season of Modern Family. But those fans will soon have to say goodbye to her character since the show returns for its final season later this fall.

Loading...

Despite growing up in the public spotlight after close to 11 seasons on the show, Ariel told The Hollywood Reporter that she’s not all that interested in being famous.

“I’m not really a fame person,” she said during the interview. “That wasn’t why — that’s not why I do what I do. I like to act. I like to work,”

Her opinions on fame are understandable when you remember that’s she been a target of body-shamers in the past. She had previously received criticism because she was curvy. But that hasn’t let up now that she has slimmed down some. As Fox News reports, early this year she took time out of her day to push back at claims that she’d had her body surgically altered.

Ariel’s comment was in response to someone who had said that they liked her before she lost weight in an apparent effort to encourage other girls to feel good about their bodies.

“I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down,” she wrote, as reported by Fox. “I also didn’t get plastic surgery. That is also not being supportive of women if you’re just assuming something about the way they look.”