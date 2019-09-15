Fotis Dulos’ Lawyer Says Missing Mother Jennifer Dulos May Have Had A Secret Health Condition

Fotis Dulos' lawyer claims Jennifer Dulos may have had a medical condition she kept a secret.

Jennifer Dulos is a Connecticut mother-of-five who has been missing since May 24. She was last seen dropping off her children at school. The primary suspect in the case is Fotis Dulos, Jennifer’s estranged husband. The pair were going through a nasty divorce and custody battle at the time of her disappearance.

On the night that Jennifer went missing, two people resembling her estranged husband and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were captured on video footage appearing to drop off various trash bags in different dumpsters. Jennifer’s bloody clothes were later found in the bags. Dulos’ lawyer is now revealing what he believes happened to Jennifer, according to NBC Connecticut.

Norm Pattis is Dulos’ outspoken lawyer. Pattis has been saying for months now that Dulos is innocent and law enforcement has this case totally wrong. He has also been asking for Jennifer’s medical records to be released, claiming they will provide insight into why she disappeared. Jennifer reportedly had a lot of medical testing and blood work done before she disappeared. She had also been losing a lot of weight.

Recently, Pattis revealed his theory that perhaps Jennifer received a bad diagnosis prior to her disappearance. Maybe she feared that the diagnosis would make her unable to continue to have custody of the children and thus staged her own disappearance.

In a statement to the court, Pattis said he has reason to believe Jennifer was being treated for a serious illness.

More possible blood evidence, new allegations and a scheduled court appearance. What’s next in the Jennifer Dulos case? pic.twitter.com/zb1aUKNdgn — DiscoveryID (@DiscoveryID) September 12, 2019

“The billing records and coding are consistent with pregnancy testing, as well as testing that would have been required before treating for life-threatening or terminal illnesses that would require chemotherapy, radiation, and other similarly toxic treatments. The defendant seeks the medical records to evaluate whether Ms. Dulos, alarmed by her diagnosis and fearing that she might not be able to raise the children on her own, took steps to cause her own disappearance in such a way as to raise suspicions about Mr. Dulos.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dulos and Troconis have pleaded not guilty to charges of tampering with evidence and interfering with the prosecution. They were both hit with an additional tampering with evidence charge when police found a blood like substance containing Jennifer’s DNA in one of Dulos’ vehicles. Police do not believe that Jennifer is alive because of the amount of evidence they’ve found that suggests otherwise.

Nevertheless, in a recent interview for Dateline, Fotis Dulos said that he believes his estranged wife is alive and that he wants her to come home.