Keke Palmer Compares Playing A Pimp To Playing A Stripper In New Movie ‘Hustlers’

Keke Palmer has been making the rounds to promote her new movie, Hustlers, and one thing is for certain — the actress has come a long way since playing the kid-friendly roles of Akeelah in Akeelah and the Bee and True on Nickelodeon sitcom, True Jackson, VP.

In an attempt to shed the child-like layers, Palmer has gravitated to more adult projects and has since played a lesbian pimp and now, a stripper. While chatting with BET, the actress offered a comparison between the two roles.

In the movie Pimp, Palmer plays the role of Wednesday, a female pimp who grew up learning the rules of the business from her father. After her father leaves, she’s forced to step into his shows and fend for herself while taking care of her prostitute mother and her girlfriend, Nikki. Wednesday’s desperation to provide a better life for the women in her world soon leads her down a dangerous path and puts her face-to-face with a dangerous male pimp with nothing to lose, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

On the other hand, Hustlers follows a crew of smart strip club employees who are determined to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film boasts an all-star cast, including Jennifer Lopez, who plays boss lady Ramona, and Constance Wu, who plays Destiny. As for Palmer, the actress steps into the role of lovestruck stripper, Mercedes.

When comparing the two roles, Palmer said “they’re totally different.”

“When I did Pimp, in my mind I said, ‘I wonder if I could play a stripper?’ And the next thing you know, a couple years later I’m in Hustlers playing a stripper,” she said.

“Of course, they’re totally different. Though the role of the pimp that I played, she had a lot of heart. She had rough moments, but she was a kind person at the end of the day, even though she was a pimp. And then Hustlers, I had to give more of a sexier vibe, the seductress type of energy.”

In a separate interview, Palmer gushed about her co-stars, including Jennifer Lopez, who she believes should take home several awards for her role in the film, according to a report from Vanity Fair.

The younger actress said she has been a big fan of the Latina throughout her career in the entertainment industry and while she’s hoping not to jinx anything, she truly does believe Lopez deserves all the praise she’s been receiving for the movie. Palmer also said she hopes the praise will come through during award season, as she’s expecting Lopez to land an Oscar nomination.

Keke Palmer and the rest of the ladies can be seen in Hustlers, which opened in theaters on Friday, September 13.