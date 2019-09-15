‘Maxim’ Model Italia Kash Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In The Tiniest Bikini Top Ever

American model Italia Kash — aka Toochi Kash — is famous on Instagram for her extremely racy pictures. In fact, a quick scroll down her page shows some of the most eye-popping pictures which makes one wonder if Instagram’s policy on nudity even applies to her account or not.

Following her sultry-picture posting ritual, the California native took to her Instagram page and stunned her 3.2 million followers with yet another raunchy picture — one which left very little to the imagination to the viewers.

In the snap, the 31-year-old hottie could be seen wearing a see-through white underwear which allowed her to show off a glimpse of her lady parts — a move that left her fans’ jaws dropped.

That’s not all, but Toochi opted for the tiniest blue bikini top ever that could hardly contain her breasts. As a result, the model showed off major underboob to titillate her followers.

Just like the picture, the model also wrote a highly NSFW caption, full of sexual innuendos. As of this writing, the picture has garnered about 80,000 likes and over 2,000 comments which shows that the model is exceedingly popular on the phot0-sharing website.

Apart from her fans and followers, some of her fellow models also liked and commented on the picture, including Eden Levine, Francia James, Chantel Zales, Ana Lorde and famous adult film star Sophie Dee, among others. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

Prior to sharing the latest picture, Toochi also posted a topless snap which set pulses racing soon after going live.

In the snap, the model could be seen wearing a gray skull trooper-themed skirt and matching gloves. Toochi censored her nipples with the help of her hands but still showed off a lot of skin to titillate her legions of followers. In the caption, she asked her fans whether they would marry the last person they slept with. In response, fans posted more than 2,200 comments on the picture.

While some of her fans answered the question, others only focused on the generous display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments. The remaining ones poured their hearts out and explicitly expressed their feelings for the hot model.

“I am obsessed with this pic,” one of her fans wrote.

“You are the sexiest woman on this planet,” another follower opined.

Toochi is not only fond of sharing her solo pictures, but she also frequently posts images where she can be seen striking provocative poses with her friends and fellow models.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Toochi once posted a picture where she was featured being straddled by her fellow model Allison Parker.

In an interview with Magzter magazine, the model talked about the type of men that she finds attractive and said the following.