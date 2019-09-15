WWE News: Alexa Bliss Reveals Which Superstars Helped Her In ‘NXT’

Alexa Bliss has been in a reflective mood this week. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, she shared her thoughts on what she’d be doing now if her concussion injuries forced to retire from in-ring competition. However, she also took some time to discuss her early days as a rookie — long before she became one of the biggest stars in the company.

During an interview with TV Insider, the former Women’s Champion revealed that managing Buddy Murphy and Wesley Blake in NXT helped her become the captivating character she is today. Prior to teaming up with the tag team, she struggled to find her groove, but being with the duo allowed her to become more well-rounded.

“I was very fortunate to have Blake and Murphy because there definitely wouldn’t be an Alexa Bliss if it wasn’t a Blake and Murphy along the way because I got to focus on my character. Some people struggle finding that balance of being in the ring and fleshing out their character and keeping it going. With Blake and Murphy, I was able to do that. I was very fortunate to have them. I owe a lot to them.”

Blake and Murphy probably feel the same way. After teaming with Bliss, they rose the ranks of the black and gold brand and even won the NXT Tag Team Championships. Since then, Murphy has found success on the main roster as a Cruiserweight Champion and as a member of the SmackDown Live roster.

During the interview, she also revealed that Charlotte Flair was one of the few NXT superstars who took time out of her schedule to welcome her when she first arrived. Sarah Amato — who used to compete as Sarah Del Rey on the independent circuit — was also very helpful, according to Bliss.

When Bliss was a part of the NXT roster, she probably had no idea that the show would go on to air on the USA Network. With a two-hour show set to debut on its new network later this month, Bliss revealed that it’s going to be a great opportunity for more performers to get more screen time and develop their skills.

As for Bliss and her current career, she’s one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions along with Nikki Cross. The pair will also defend their titles against Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose at tomorrow’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view in what’s sure to be an entertaining match.