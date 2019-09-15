Former Male Classmate Accuses Brett Kavanaugh Of Inappropriate Sexual Contact Against Woman

The accuser is a former Yale classmate who claims he witnessed Kavanaugh commit an unwanted sexual act against a woman at a party.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh may have another round of defending himself against claims of past sexual misconduct after it was revealed on Saturday that a former male classmate has accused him of committing an unwanted sexual act against a woman at a party.

According to The Hill, the incident was reported to the FBI last year during Kavanaugh’s rocky Supreme Court confirmation process, but for unknown reasons wasn’t investigated at the time. The New York Times named the accuser as Max Stier, former Yale classmate to Kavanaugh and current owner of a D.C. area non-profit.

Stier claims he witnessed Kavanaugh expose himself during a party and described how other classmates pushed Kavanaugh’s genitals into the hand of an unsuspecting female student at the party.

While Stier never spoke publicly about his accusation, two D.C. officials reportedly corroborated his recounting of the incident to the FBI.

This latest accusation comes on the heels of a fierce battle in a hearing to clear his name after accuser Christine Blasey Ford went public with her accusations against the then-nominee for the Supreme Court. The process was emotional and intensely covered by the mainstream media.

Kavanaugh would later be confirmed to the High Court after a close vote in the U.S. Senate and the FBI was never able to verify Ford’s accusations against Kavanaugh. Critics of the investigation claimed that the Trump administration purposely interfered to make sure relevant questions went without further exploration.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a bombshell video that recently circulated through social media could suggest that Ford’s accusations against Kavanaugh — a conservative, pro-life judge — could have been at least partially motivated by politics.

In the video, Ford’s attorney, Debra Katz, was recorded speaking to a group at the University of Baltimore’s Feminist Legal Theory Conference in which she said Ford’s accusation could have been strategy to protect Roe v. Wade.

Loading...

Pool / Getty Images

“We were going to have a conservative [justice]… Elections have consequences, but he will always have an asterisk next to his name. When he takes a scalpel to Roe v. Wade, we will know who he is, we know his character, and we know what motivates him, and that is important; it is important that we know, and that is part of what motivated Christine,” Katz said to the group.

Kavanaugh maintains that the accusations from Ford were politically motivated. With regard to the latest accusation by Stier, Kavanaugh refused to answer questions from The New York Times about the alleged incident.