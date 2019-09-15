Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Instagram Post About Breaking A Chocolate Bar

Is Britney Spears trying to show that she’s — to quote one of her lyrics — “stronger than yesterday” with her most recent Instagram post? That’s what many fans were likely wondering when they read the words emblazoned on the image’s black background.

“Strength is the ability to break a chocolate bar into four pieces and then just eat one of the pieces,” the text reads and cites Judith Viorst of Sophisticated Gourmet as the author of the quote.

In the comments section, some fans speculated that Britney could be subliminally referencing her recent family scandal with the cryptic post.

“You’re one of the strongest people out there for overcoming harder situations,” one fan wrote. “Love you, Queen.”

“If you were a quitter you would have given up on life a long time ago,” another fan commented. “The fact that you’re still here proves that you’re a fighter with hopes of better.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Britney’s relationship with her father has been in the headlines recently because of an alleged altercation that occurred between him and her oldest son Sean, who is 13 years old. Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline is Sean’s father and they have a younger son together named Jayden.

Kevin filed a police report against Jamie and claimed that he had physically assaulted Sean. Sean, Jayden, and Britney were reportedly at Jamie’s home when the incident reportedly occurred.

As the story raged in the press, Britney Spears announced that she had gone on a solo vacation. At first, she didn’t reveal the destination but she later told her 22.7 million followers that she had been spending the downtime in Maui. Based on the caption of the stunning post, it looks like she made that announcement after she returned home. She also indicated that she wanted to return and was already looking at planning her next trip to the Hawaiian island.

Britney has had a rollercoaster of a year. Earlier this year, she checked herself into rehab citing stress related to her father’s poor health, Radar Online notes. She had previously said that his health was the reason her new Las Vegas residency had been canceled. But the rehab stint triggered speculation that her father might be exploiting her. That speculation ballooned into in-person protests with people chanting and carrying signs saying “Free Britney.”

For over a decade, Jamie and Britney hadn’t had the typical relationship that dads have with their adult daughters. Since her public mental breakdowns in the late 2000s until a couple of days ago, he has been her conservator. This meant that he had the power to control various aspects of her life, including how her sizeable fortune was spent.

According to the LA Times, Jamie Spears has temporarily stepped down as Britney and cited health concerns as his reason for doing so. He has been replaced by Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s care manager.