Jacob Pechenik Breaks Silence After Zooey Deschanel Starts Dating

Known best for her role as the leading lady in New Girl, Zooey Deschanel sent a shock wave through her fan base when she and film producer Jacob Pechenik confirmed their marriage was over last week.

The duo got married during a wedding ceremony in Texas back in 2015. They also share two beautiful children together.

It was just yesterday that People Magazine confirmed Zooey had already moved on and had a new man in her life.

Photos obtained and published by HollywoodLife revealed Zooey walking hand-in-hand with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott as they headed toward Little Dom’s restaurant in Silver Lake, California yesterday.

An unidentified source gushed to HollywoodLife that the duo looked very into each other as they enjoyed their meal together.

“They seemed giddy about one another and held hands as they arrived and whispered to each other often. It was really sweet,” the insider reportedly spilled.

Another anonymous source confirmed to People Magazine yesterday that the relationship between Deschanel and the HGTV star was very new, but they were having a wonderful time together.

A source close to the HGTV star confirmed Zooey and Jonathan met when they filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke together.

HollywoodLife has also had the opportunity to sit down with Pechenik since news that his ex-wife has already moved on with a new man broke. Naturally, the media outlet was hoping Jacob would share his thoughts and feelings on the blooming relationship.

Based on the exclusive interview, it did not appear as if he was too rattled by the new relationship between Zooey and Jonathan.

In fact, the film producer told the outlet he and Deschanel ended their marriage on an “amicable” note as they plan to focus on raising their two beautiful children together.

“We’re going to continue to raise them, and take great care of get them…I’m happy.”

As The Inquisitr reported last year, Deschanel and Pechenik have always been pretty passionate about their own ideas when it comes to parenting. For example, the duo do not believe their children need to spend any time in front of a television. Zooey, however, revealed that the lack of screen time doesn’t stop her children from becoming obsessed with popular children’s shows and movies such as Frozen.

The duo share more than just their two children.

Loading...

Possibly making things a little more complicated for the former flames, sharing two children together isn’t the only thing that continues to connect them as they bring their marriage to a close. They also share a company called Lettuce Grow.

Still speaking to HollywoodLife, Pechenik explained that he and Zooey don’t really clash when it comes to business. They do, however, have their own strengths and weaknesses. So, they’ve been able to run the business together by leaning on each other when they need advice.

For those unfamiliar with the company, it strives to build a system that makes it possible for people to grow fresh food without the usage of harmful pesticides. The company also wants fresh food to be grown while using 95 percent less water than what is traditionally used.

I’ve been working in celebrity journalism for more than a decade which is why I am surprised to announce that I can still be shaken to the core – in this instance, that Zooey Deschanel is dating a Property Brother. — Alex Apatoff Besen (@Nicefunalex) September 14, 2019

In response to the news, many have taken to Twitter to admit that the only thing they’ve found to be more shocking then the marriage between the duo coming to an end is Zooey’s choice in a new man.