Brody Jenner Posts Girlfriend Josie Canseco On Instagram For The First Time

Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco are officially Instagram official.

The Inquisitr previously reported that The Hills: New Beginnings star 36 has been romantically linked to the daughter of baseball player Jose Canseco, 22, since last August. The two have been seen out and about on a few occasions, and have even flirted with each other via Instagram. However, the two recently decided to take their relationship to new heights, by showing photos of themselves together.

The first post from Jenner shows the couple embracing while in the mountains. The couple’s cabin is sandwiched between two other cabins, and the mountains serve as a backdrop for the photo. While you can hardly see the two in the shot, Jenner made sure to tag Canseco in the photo.

At the time of writing, the photo of the couple received more than 70,000 likes. The photo also received more than 700 comments from Jenner’s fans.

“I do have to say you’re a good couple and happy for u my brother,” one follower wrote.

“You move on fast,” another follower chimed in.

In another photo, Jenner and Canseco are enjoying what their camping getaway has to offer. The two are both on horses as the cloudy skies and grassy hills serve as their backdrop. Canseco is wearing a cowboy hat, white t-shirt and light jeans as she smiles for the camera. Jenner is wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses and a plaid shirt in the snapshot. At the time of writing, the photo received more than 60,000 likes from the reality star’s 3.3 million followers. The post also received more than 700 comments from Jenner’s fans.

Since Jenner ended his non-legal marriage to Kaitlynn Carter after one year together, things have seemed to be getting more serious between him and Canseco. The model has accompanied Jenner to many events, including his recent 36th birthday, which he spent surrounded by his friends and mother Linda Thompson. E! News reports that the shared photos on Instagram is just another way the couple is attempting to move forward.

“Things appear to be serious between Brody and Josie,” a source shared with the outlet. “As they exited dinner at TAO, Brody told photographers he’s not exactly single when asked how he’s enjoying the single life.”

Fans of Jenner and Carter will most likely not expect the fashion blogger to be concerned over what her ex is up to. Carter has been romantically linked to Miley Cyrus since they were seen kissing in Italy. The kiss came just one week after Carter and Jenner announced their split.