Michelle Duggar Was Treated Like A Queen For Her Special Birthday Celebration

Michelle Duggar's birthday was full of steak, cake, and praises from her family.

Michelle Duggar turned 53 on September 13 and she celebrated her special day with family. Her birthday was a big event in the reality TV family’s household as her husband, Jim Bob, and most of her kids and their families, gathered around to help her celebrate. Even cousin Amy King was there showing off her huge baby bump.

The Duggar matriarch got plenty of love from her kids as many of them took to social media to express their affections. Daughter-in-law Anna Duggar wrote an extended note to Michelle via Instagram as she sang her praises. In fact, Josh’s wife said that her mother-in-law’s birthday is one of her favorite days of the year. Despite having 1000 things to say about her, Anna kept it to a minimum saying that she is a “sweet and loyal friend”

There was a series of photos that Anna shared with one being a snapshot of her standing beside the birthday girl. Also in the picture is daughter Jessa Seewald and Amy King. Anna is pregnant with her sixth child, but her baby bump seems to be a little hidden under her flowery top. On the other hand, cousin Amy’s baby bump is clearly visible, as she is seen cradling her bulging tummy.

Jessa appears to have bounced back quickly after having her baby girl, Ivy Jane, in May. The other two expectant moms are due in just a few short weeks.

The family all got together at the Duggar home for grain-fed steak, which was prepared on the grill by eldest son Josh. Anna posted a photo of her controversial husband smiling for the camera with the meat sizzling in front of him. Duggar fans seemed to be happy to see a rare snap of him.

Anna also posted a short video of Jim Bob holding a sheet of ice cream cake with the family all singing happy birthday to Michelle. A few of the Duggar kids were missing this year. John David, Jana, Jason, and James are still in the Bahamas helping out with relief efforts in the devastated areas that were hit by Hurricane Dorian. As previously detailed by The Inquisitr, they went down there with a couple of the Bates’ kids and also Joy-Anna’s husband, Austin Forsyth.

Also missing from the festivities were Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo, who are now living in California. They did send a bouquet of flowers for Michelle though.

Not to be forgotten, Jim Bob sent along his own birthday message to his wife. He also revealed that he whisked Michelle away for a couple of days to the Keeter Center in Branson, Missouri. However, they did make it back in time to celebrate with their loved ones.

Michelle Duggar received plenty of birthday wishes from fans as well. Many of them couldn’t believe how well she has aged.

