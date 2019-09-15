Miley Cyrus’ Sister Brandi Stuns In Blue Bikini: ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’

Brandi Cyrus likely has fans talking. The sister to SHE IS COMING singer Miley Cyrus took to Instagram earlier today with a photo that seemed to tick plenty of boxes. The 32-year-old had opted for a summery shot that included a pool, swimwear, plus a tongue-in-cheek caption appearing to reference sister Miley’s new track with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray.

Brandi’s photo showed her shot full length as she stood in the shallow end of a swimming pool. Eyes were likely drawn to the giant inflatable cell phone Brandi was posing by – it did seem to be taking center stage. Then again, with the DJ and fashion editor looking sensational in a bright blue bikini, the photo was offering more than just your average girl posing with an inflatable. Brandi was seen in semi-profile as she showcased her fit and curvy frame, with the camera having taken her long and toned legs, plus a flat stomach and gym-honed shoulders. The star appeared low-key from under a hat, but she was making her mark. A semi-folded leg struck a pose, with some direct eye contact likely upping the engagement.

Fans likely lost it at the caption, though. With Miley, Ariana, and Lana making global headlines for their newly-released track, it looks like Brandi wasn’t out to make the Cyrus factor of the song only applicable to sister Miley. A fun emoji was used to accompany the caption, with fans seeing a phone here match the inflatable.

The snap quickly proved popular, racking up over 5,700 likes in one hour. Fan comments definitely appeared to be digging both the photo and its caption. Also popular has been a recent snap of Brandi and her famous sibling posing together in swimwear, per The Inquisitr.

Brandi may make fewer headlines than Miley, but her profile isn’t non-existent. The star recently spent some time in South Africa with her boyfriend who lives out there, with a camping vacation that Brandi dished about on an episode of Your Favorite Thing – the podcast is co-hosted by Brandi and Wells Adams. Brandi gushed about her beau on the podcast, per Us Weekly.

“Things are great. He’s so cute. He’s coming in August. It’s his dream to go to Yellowstone, so I’m going to take him to Yellowstone and do some camping and things. I’m so excited,” she said about her man.

Brandi has 1.1 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including Olivia Culpo, Sarah Hyland, Hailey Bieber, plus sisters Miley and Noah Cyrus.