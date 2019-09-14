WWE News: Current Status Of Unhappy Tag Team Revealed

As The Inquisitr recently reported, The Revival voiced their dissatisfaction with WWE’s tag team division on an episode of SmackDown Live. During the promo, they blamed The New Day for turning it into a joke, and it felt like a moment where the line between kayfabe and reality was blurred.

It’s no secret that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have been unhappy at times during their WWE career. Earlier this year, there were even reports of them requesting their release from the company, which just so happened to coincide with the arrival of All Elite Wrestling.

Since then, the tag team have teased that they’ll leave WWE when their contracts are up on social media. They’ve claimed that they want to wrestle The Young Bucks someday, and the feeling is reciprocated by the AEW vice presidents. On top of that, when AEW announced the signing of their hero Arn Anderson, they tweeted that they’ll see him soon.

All the signs have been pointing towards an exit from WWE for months, but the duo appear to have had a change of heart. As quoted by Wrestling Rumors, Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda‘s Dropkicks Diskussions podcast revealed that both performers are much happier about their current position and the state of the tag team division.

At the time of this writing, however, they team still hasn’t agreed to sign new deals. In recent months, WWE has signed several talents to long-term deals, seemingly in a bid to stop them from joining their newest competitors. With Dawson and Wilder repeatedly teasing their future departure from the company, Vince McMahon and co. will undoubtedly be eager to resign one of their best teams.

Loading...

In recent weeks, the Revival has formed a stable with Randy Orton to take on the New Day. Together, they’ve been responsible for administering beat downs on WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and his compatriots Xavier Woods and Big E — who are SmackDown Tag Team Champions — and the rivalry will culminate at this Sunday’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Kingston will defend his title against Orton on the show, while the Revival are set to challenge his teammates for their championships. Perhaps another title run will sweeten Dawson and Wilder, but until they’ve signed on the dotted line, their future will always be up in the air.

WWE’s tag team division is far from perfect, but, right now, the division is more stacked with talent than it has been in years.