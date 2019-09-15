Tammy Hembrow Stuns Instagram In Cheeky Micro-Mini Tennis Outfit

Australian social media star Tammy Hembrow appeared to be looking for a tennis partner on Saturday when she posted a series of photos of herself wearing a cute sporty outfit on a court. There were likely thousands of her 9.8 million-strong fanbase who wanted to jump through their screen when they swiped to see the second photo. In that shot, the 25-year-old beauty and fitness influencer is bent over and you can see a hint of her pert derriere peeking out of her tennis skirt.

Those photos racked up over 50,000 likes within the first 25 minutes of her posting them. In the comments section. fans several fans seemed to suddenly realize that they loved tennis because of Tammy’s post.

“All of a sudden tennis is my new favorite sport,” one enthusiastic admirer commented.

“Suddenly I like tennis,” another fan added.

Another said they were willing to play a game against her even though they’re not very athletic.

“Sure I guess,” they wrote. “I’m not great at tennis and severely overweight but sure.”

In the caption, Tammy revealed that the outfit will be a part of an upcoming release from her clothing line Saski collection. Several of her fans seemed very excited about that.

“I’ve always wanted a white tennis fit like this! Yess can’t wait hottie!” one follower gushed.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Tammy named the fashion company after her youngest daughter, Saskia.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, Tammy started the brand in 2017 and it made $3.6 million in revenue during its first year, an impressive feat for any retail business.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. She opened up to the Mail about some of the struggles she experienced during the first year.

‘In our first year we were struggling to keep up with demand because there were limited resources, now with the right production processes in place, we are managing inventory demand much better,’ she said.

There’s a reason why she and her other Instagram famous sisters have been called Australia’s version of the Kardashian family. Tammy is a multi-faceted businesswoman and Saski is just one part of her burgeoning empire. She also has a fitness app called Tammy Fit which helps its users stay on top of their workout goals. Tammy is known for posting “fitspiration content” on her Instagram page on almost a daily basis, so a project like this is very on-brand.

The app is currently only available on iOS devices but in a recent Instagram post, she revealed that it would soon be available for Android phones as well.