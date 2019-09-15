‘Doc Martin’ Season 9 Trailer Is Shared By Acorn TV

The dates have been confirmed for the ITV and Acorn TV debuts of Doc Martin Season 9, and the streaming network has now shared the trailer, which teases the drama moving forward for Dr. Martin Ellingham, played by Martin Clunes, and the villagers of Portwenn in Cornwall.

INews is reporting that Doc Martin Season 9 will debut on ITV on September 25, and on September 26 on Acorn TV in the United States.

Clunes plays a London surgeon who has taken up the post of a general practitioner in the small fishing village of Portwenn in the south of England after developing a blood phobia. While the doctor is urbane and sophisticated, the locals are a salt-of-the-earth mix of eccentric characters who drive the doctor crazy.

Most of the regulars from prior seasons are returning for Season 9 of Doc Martin, including Caroline Catz, who plays the doctor’s wife, Louisa, and BAFTA-winning actress and The Crown star Eileen Atkins plays Martin’s Aunt Ruth, who is also a physician, a psychiatrist.

Also returning are Jessica Ransom playing his receptionist, Morwenna Newcross; Ian McNeice, who appears as Bert Large; and Joe Absolom as Al Large. The show will also see the return of several of the secondary characters seen in past seasons.

Martin Clunes talks with enthusiasm about getting to share another season with fans of the show.

“We love going to Cornwall to make Doc Martin, and we miss it when we are not there. The county is so beautiful and the people have been so warm and welcoming to us. It’s the best job in television.”

New episodes of Doc Martin Season 9 will air each Wednesday at 9 p.m. on ITV, and will start streaming the following day on Acorn TV.

The Inquisitr teased that two cast members will tie the knot this season after dating for a period of time. So who are the bride and groom? While fans don’t have confirmation, actors Joe Absolom and Jessica Ransom, who play Al Large and Mowenna Newcross on Doc Martin, were seen standing in front of the wedding arch with “Joe in a stone gray suit and Jessica in a lace bridal gown.”

In the last season, American actress Sigourney Weaver, who appeared in the movies Alien and Ghostbusters, appeared on Doc Martin as a woman who was visiting from the United States who stops into the doctor’s office. Sources believe that Weaver might be making another appearance on Season 9 of the series.