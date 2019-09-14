Abortion Doctor That Worked In Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s Town Reportedly Stockpiled Thousands Of Fetal Remains

WSBT-TV reports that officials have discovered 2,246 fetal remains in the Will County, Illinois home of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who used to perform abortions in Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s town of South Bend, Indiana. Klopfer reportedly practiced out of the Women’s Pavilion in South Bend before his medical license was suspended in 2016.

The New York Times reports that Klopfer was found guilty of five of the nine charges he faced by the Indiana Medical Licensing Board, including failing to report an abortion he performed on a 13-year-old, failing to exercise reasonable care, and violating documentation and notice requirements.

After Klopfer’s death, his family began searching his home and found the massive collection of medically preserved fetuses. As of now, there is no indication that medical procedures were being performed at the home, although the investigation is still ongoing and Klopfer’s family is reportedly cooperating.

During Klopfer’s hearing with the Indiana Medical Licensing Board, he revealed that he performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl that was raped by her uncle. Per The New York Times, he reportedly did not alert authorities and let the girl return home to her parents.

Klopfer also revealed that he never lost a patient in his 43 years of practice.

“Women get pregnant, men don’t. We need to respect women making a decision that they think is best in their life. I’m not here to dictate to anybody. I’m not here to judge anybody.”

#BREAKING: The Will County Sheriff’s office in Illinois is conducting an investigation after finding more than 2,000 fetuses at the home of former South Bend abortion doctor Dr. Ulrich Klopfer. pic.twitter.com/ONWBfkba6n — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) September 14, 2019

South Bend has been in headlines recently as it is headed by Buttigieg, who is running as a Democratic presidential candidate. Fox News reports that it has been described as one of the most dangerous cities in the United States, which Harvey Mills, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police in South Bend, believes is at least partly due to Buttigieg’s absence.

Loading...

“We have got a mayor that is more concerned about politics right now than he is about public safety in our own city. And it’s infuriating,” he said.

According to Mills, Buttigieg’s rhetoric on the road has painted the South Bend police force as “villains” and makes it difficult for them to do their jobs. He also claims that morale is at an “all-time low.”

“I’ve been a police officer here for 27 years, this is the lowest I’ve ever seen it. And it’s mainly due to the mayor’s lack of public support for our officers,” he said.

Per The Washington Examiner, Buttigieg’s support for abortion has been criticized by many on the right, especially given his position as a religious candidate.