‘Playboy’ Model Kayleigh Swenson Lifts Her Shirt To Expose Major Underboob In New Snap

Texan beauty Kayleigh Swenson, who is popular for being a featured on the covers of Playboy magazine twice, is no stranger to showing off her amazing body on social media.

In fact, a look at her Instagram page shows plenty of skin-baring pictures which are bound to make her fans crazy with excitement.

Following her picture-posting ritual, the model took to her page and stunned her fans with a new naughty picture — one which sent temperatures soaring.

In the snap, the model could be seen wearing a black top which she teamed with white pants. She wore minimal makeup, let her highlighted tresses down and accessorized with a delicate pendant.

To spice things up, the model pulled her pants down to her knees to show off her red-and-black underwear. She also lifted her shirt to reveal that she didn’t wear a bra. In the process, Kayleigh showed off major underboob to titillate her fans and followers. The model also naughtily stuck her tongue out to pose for the picture.

Even though Kayleigh censored her nipples, she still showed off plenty of skin, a move that did her nothing but favors as within less than an hour of going live, the picture has accrued about 9,000 likes and over 220 comments where fans couldn’t contain their excitement and expressed their feelings for the model in very explicit terms.

“Why always you are trying to be sexy??” one of her fans questioned the model.

“Epic, killer curves!! Serving looks!” another fan wrote.

“If you need any help removing anything else, I will volunteer as a tribute!” a third follower flirtatiously wrote.

Meanwhile a fourth admirer, who seems to be quite a big fan of the model, wrote the following comment to express his admiration.

“You’re so beautiful and your body is amazing [three hearts]. That picture is classic!”

Before posting the naughty picture, Kayleigh shared another snap with her fans where she left very little to the imagination by wearing a skimpy underwear that she teamed with an unbuttoned shirt, tied at the front.

The 33-year-old model ditched her bra to provide her fans with a generous view of her perky breasts.

Loading...

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the picture was also liked by some of her fellow models, including Eden Levine, Hannah Giraldo and Toochi Kash. Her fellow model Francia James, who according to a previous article by The Inquisitr is associated with Playboy magazine as well, also commented on the picture to show appreciation for Kayleigh.

In fact, both the models regularly like and comment on each other’s pictures which shows that they are good friends on and beyond Instagram.