Megan Thee Stallion Inks Management Deal With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

Megan Thee Stallion is certainly having more than a “Hot Girl Summer,” as she ventures into her new deal with Roc Nation.

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper announced on Instagram that she was joining the Jay-Z-owned music label on Friday, September 13. In her post, Megan is standing next to Jay-Z as the two rappers both smile for the camera. Megan is wearing red plaid pants and a red crop top in the photo while Jay is wearing jeans, a green sweater and a hat.

In the following slide on the post, Megan is being honored with a toast for her official deal with Roc Nation. The video shows a small crowd of people celebrating the emerging artist and announcing that she’s officially on the label’s roster. Megan is shown briefly in the video, wearing a salmon top and a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

At the time of writing, the announcement from Megan received more than 1.3 million likes. The photo also received more than 50,000 comments from Megan’s fans, who shared how proud they were of the rapper.

“Yessss Congratulations,” one follower wrote.

Wowwww congrats sis!! Bigger and better babyyyy,” another follower chimed in.

The deal comes after Megan’s name is on the mouths of a plethora of new followers this year. The Inquisitr previously reported that Megan’s fan base has grown immensely over the summer, after the 24-year-old college student coined the phrase “Hot Girl Summer.” The term has made several headlines and shared on social media throughout the summer. Billboard also reported that Megan now has three songs on the Billboard Hot 100. The Houston native’s top singles include “Big Ole Freak,” “Cash S–t” and “Hot Girl Summer,” which features Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.

While she is now officially signed to Roc Nation, Megan is still performing in various cities for the Legendary Nights Tour. The “Freak Nasty” artist is the only female rapper on the roster for the tour, which began on August 31. On Friday, September 13, Megan performed on stage in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The rapper shared a video from the performance on her Instagram page. In the video, the rapper moved her hair to the side while wearing an all-black, leather outfit. Her makeup has a smoky look. At the time of writing, the video received more than 1 million views and more than 10,000 comments.

“I need this as a photo so I can frame TF outta it,” one follower wrote.

“YASSSSSS,” another follower chimed in.