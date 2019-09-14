Instagram Model Georgina Mazzeo Looks Super Hot In A Revealing Bodysuit In New Pic

Swimsuit model Georgina Mazzeo, who is popular on Instagram for her amazing looks and perfect body, has proved from time to time that she can look effortlessly gorgeous in all types of outfits.

Whether it is a hot bikini snap, a sizzling lingerie snapshot or one of her casual pictures, all of them have a very high potential of going viral because fans never seem to get enough of Georgina’s beauty.

The model recently took to her page and stunned her 1.4 million fans with a series of sexy pictures, all of which became instant hits.

In the first set of pictures, the model could be seen rocking a strapless, snake-print bodysuit that she paired with dark-colored pants. The revealing ensemble allowed the model to show off her beautiful décolletage as well as her perky breasts to drive her fans crazy with excitement.

The the 27-year-old hottie opted for minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style and accessorized with silver hoop earrings to ramp up the glamour. Lastly, the model wore her brunette tresses down, smiled and looked straight into the camera to strike a very sexy pose.

The picture was apparently captured at a restaurant as the model could be seen sitting next to a table with glasses and cutlery items. She, however, didn’t specify the location of the photograph.

In the caption, the model wrote that her chic attire was from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova, which is a preferred choice among Instagram models from across the globe.

Before sharing the restaurant snap, Georgina wowed her fans with yet another stylish picture where she was featured rocking a gray blazer and matching skirt which she teamed with a low-neck white crop top. The ensemble allowed the model to show off a glimpse of her cleavage as well as her well-toned abs and sexy legs.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured near the Flatiron Building — a popular spot located at the Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City.

She treated her fans to another picture where she could be seen posing on the streets of New York, wearing a sexy outfit that perfectly hugged her figure. According to the caption, the model was attending the New York Fashion Week.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model was born in Venezuela and joined Instagram in April of 2014. Quoting Famous Birthdays, the article further stated that Georgina is not only popular on Instagram, but she has also graced the pages of the Spanish newspaper La Verdad. Moreover, she has also been a part of advertising campaigns for Polar Pilsen and Sushi Kong.