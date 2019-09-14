Watch Genoa CFC Vs. Atalanta BC Stream Live: Serie A Start Time, Preview, Genoa Look To Crack Top 4 With Win

After narrowly escaping relegation last season, Genoa CFC can break into the Serie A top four with a win over last year's Cinderella team, Atalanta BC.

Last season was a troubled one for Genoa CFC, the fourth-oldest team in Italy, as they escaped relegation only on goal difference — by a single goal. But with a win on Sunday, “The Griffin” can crack the Serie A top four, after a strong start that has seen them take a point from heavily favored AS Roma in the season opener thanks to a wild 3-3 draw, and then defeat Fiorentina 2-1 to bring their total to four points, good enough for sixth place — and meaning that a win would level Genoa in second place with defending Serie A champions Juventus. But Atalanta will be looking to get their season back on track after a 3-2 defeat to Torino, and hope to take it out on Genoa in the match that will stream live on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Serie A clash on Sunday, pitting last season’s 17th-place finisher Genoa CFC against 2018/2019 third-place Atalanta BC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 36,599-seat Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy, on Sunday, September 15.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 11:30 a.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the livestream bright and early at 6:39 a.m. EDT on Sunday, or 3:30 a.m. PDT. Fans in India can catch the stream starting at 4 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday afternoon.

Atalanta could also be in danger of overlooking their opponents, as they prepare for the club’s first-ever UEFA Champions League match, coming up on Wednesday, and requiring a trip to Zagreb, Croatia, to face Dinamo Zagreb, the defending Croatian titlists, according to UEFA.com.

Despite their defeat to Torino, the match saw Colombian striker open his account for 2019/2020, with both of Atalanta’s goals. Zapata’s total of 23 last season was good enough for second-most in Serie A, as The Inquisitr reported, and was two better than Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus.

Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata scored twice in the team’s season opener. Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

To watch a free live online stream of the Genoa CFC vs. Atalanta BC Italian Serie A match, use the link provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports network operated by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Rossoblu vs. La Dea matchup at no charge. ESPN+ is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

In the United Kingdom, streaming video will be provided by Premier Sports, while in Italy, the game will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2019-2020 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In India, Serie A Pass will be the exclusive source for a livestream of the Serie A Round 3 showdown.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in many countries across the globe — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. A comprehensive list of streaming links for those and other outlets around the world that will carry the Genoa CFC vs. Atalanta BC match live is available by visiting LiveSoccer TV.