‘Chicago P.D.’ Showrunner Rick Eid Dishes On Jon Seda’s Exit

After almost seven years of appearing on Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Justice, actor Jon Seda is exiting the popular NBC drama franchise, and Chicago P.D. showrunner, Rick Eid, is addressing Seda’s exit, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Seda plays the character of Detective Antonio Dawson, who was the second-in-command while working with the CPD Intelligence Unit. In 2016, he left the unit to head up an investigation team on Chicago Justice but later returned to Chicago P.D. for the show’s fifth season after the cancellation of Chicago Justice. Upon his return, he reclaimed his former position and regularly partnered with Sergeant Hank Voight, played by Jason Beghe, Officer Kim Burgess, played by Marina Squerciati, and Officer Kevin Atwater, played by LaRoyce Hawkins.

During Season 6, Antonio found himself dealing with a painkiller addiction after being prescribed the pills for a shoulder injury. After being cut off by his doctor, he resorts to purchasing the pills from dealers on the street. His addiction is discovered by his co-workers, who urged him to seek professional help. However, things took a dire turn after his daughter was kidnapped. The team is able to rescue the little girl, but Antonio confronted the kidnapper and ended up murdering him after he suggested sexually assaulting his daughter.

In order to protect his friend, Adam Ruzek, played by Patrick John Flueger, decided to take the blame for the kidnapper’s death while Antonio stepped into rehabilitation. After returning, Antonio appeared to be in a better place but ended up relapsing and is seen taking pills by the end of the season.

While the fate of Seda’s character remains unknown, it seems he might be in some real trouble, according to Eid. Everyone “will ultimately figure out what’s going on with him,” Eid vaguely suggested regarding Antonio’s fate.

It’s also unclear if Seda will appear in the Season 7 premiere episode to wrap up his storyline, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Meanwhile, Ruzek is “trying to put on a brave face,” but his night in jail is “making him realize he’s not great in small, confined spaces,” according to a report from TVLine.

Eid also promised some “some pretty major personal things” coming up for Burgess, while Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos, will end up bonding with undercover cop Vanessa Rojas, played by Lisseth Chavez. The showrunner also commented on the possibility of a new show romance.

“Not sure if it will be fully realized or not. But it’s something we’re talking about and writing toward.”

Chicago P.D. will return for Season 7 on September 25 on NBC.