WWE Rumors: WWE Pulling Off Interesting Move To Keep Reporters Away From AEW’s TV Debut

All's fair in wrestling and war, right?

The competition between All Elite Wrestling and WWE is only just beginning, but things are about to heat up in some incredible ways. There are going to be some big moves and happening in WWE over the next month, and AEW is going to begin airing their weekly TV show at the beginning of October. Well, it appears as if Vince McMahon is firing a shot across enemy lines and doing something to try and keep people from that premiere.

On Wednesday, WWE is going to be bringing NXT off of the WWE Network and onto television with its debut on the USA Network. It is a huge move as it will actually have NXT competing directly with All Elite Wrestling’s television show when it begins on TNT on October 2, 2019.

As would be expected, wrestling reporters and journalists will be in attendance for the first AEW episode on that date. They are going to want to capture the iconic moment and be there in person to enjoy the next big stepping stone in the world of professional wrestling.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, WWE is doing something to try and keep a number of members of the media away from AEW on that date. It appears as if many of the members of the professional wrestling media have been invited by WWE to tour the Performance Center in Orlando…on October 2, 2019.

WWE

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio states that WWE did indeed send out invitations to tour the Performance Center on that day. It’s actually a very big thing to be invited for that kind of visit, but it’s not known if all of the invitees will end up accepting the offer to head down to Orlando.

Loading...

“I’d love to go, but I just can’t see myself going on October 2.”

If anyone does decided to accept WWE’s invitation, it wouldn’t be out of the question for them to attend both events. Of course, that also all depends on the timing of the Performance Center tour as one would have to leave in enough time to make it to the event that night.

All Elite Wrestling’s first event will take place from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on that Wednesday night. As The Inquisitr reported, Diamond Dallas Page believes everyone wants there to be a war between WWE and AEW, and it seems as if the higher-ups are creating one. This is a bold move by Vince McMahon, and it may actually end up working for some, but there is sure to be retaliation of some kind in return.