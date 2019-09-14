Instagram Stunner Bre Tiesi, Ex-Wife Of Johnny Manziel, Shows Off Washboard Abs In Tiny Bikini

Bre Tiesi is showing that she can grab the spotlight all on her own.

The Instagram model, who gained fame as the wife and then ex-wife of troubled football player Johnny Manziel, is making waves this weekend for a very revealing Instagram picture of herself rocking a bikini. The picture showed Bre wearing a barely-there orange bikini that gave followers a major glimpse of her rock-hard abs.

The snap was a huge hit with her fans, garnering tens of thousands of likes and all manner of supportive comments. Tiesi herself included a dig at people who talk down on others.

“People who are intimidated by you talk bad about you with hopes other people won’t find you so appealing,” Bre wrote in the picture’s caption.⠀⠀⠀

While some may interpret that as a dig at ex Johnny Manziel, that is likely not the case. Since their break-up, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback has had nothing but good things to say about the model. Manziel wrote a lengthy apology addressed to Bre on her birthday, thanking her for being there for him through some difficult times.

“HBD B. There would be no life for me without you having come into mine,” he wrote, via Fox News. “Through everything we’ve overcome I just want to say I’m sorry. For not being there more and doing what I can to make you truly happy. You deserve it all and then some. Love ya for life,” he wrote.

Manziel later scrubbed his Instagram account of all posts, but some fans kept screenshots of the message to Tiesi. After Manziel’s partying led to his early exit from the NFL, he attempted a comeback in the Canadian Football League and said in interviews that Tiesi was a major force in him turning his life around and focusing again on football. But Manziel’s stay in the CFL was even shorter than his stint in the NFL, as he was released and then tried again to latch on with the Memphis Express of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.

Manziel confirmed earlier this year that he and Bre Tiesi had split, not long after getting married in March of 2018. The split wasn’t quite as hard on Bre, as The Inquisitr noted she held a “divorce party” for pals earlier this year.

Though Johnny Manziel’s career may have fizzled, Bre Tiesi has an ever-growing stature in the world of Instagram modeling. She has amassed a following of close to 400,000 people.

