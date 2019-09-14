Fitness Model Ariana James Shows Off Incredible Booty And Legs In New Beach Video

Colombian fitness model and Instagram sensation Ariana James is extremely popular on social media and beyond, thanks to her beautiful looks and incredible figure.

Whenever the model posts her new pictures on Instagram, they immediately gain traction because fans and followers can’t seem to get enough of her hotness.

This is exactly what happened to her new video, where she could be seen wearing white bikini bottoms and a matching crop top to show off her amazing body.

The model could be seen walking on the beach with her back turned towards the camera — a move which allowed her to put her pert derriere and long sexy legs on full display. To spice things up, the model also swayed her hips as she walked toward the ocean.

Ariana also showed her beautiful face in the camera to melt many hearts. She wore her hair down and opted for minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style.

The video was filmed in sponsorship with the energy drink brand, Bang Energy, which Ariana regularly endorses.

Within four hours of going live, the video has amassed more than 106,000 views and about 620 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s sexy figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

Yanet Garcia and the CEO of Bang Energy also liked the video to show support.

“You’re absolutely stunning,” one of Ariana’s fans commented.

“There are no words that describe how beautiful you look. I love your hair,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile a third fan, who seems to be quite obsessed with the model, commented with the following message.

“You are the most beautiful woman I have seen. You are also an inspiration for everyone out there. Thanks to you Ari, I will always be grateful that you exist because you are the best!!!”

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “goddess,” “too hot to handle,” “incredibly sexy,” and “you are pure perfection,” to praise the model.

Loading...

Although Ariana is predominately popular among her fans for her bikini pics, she continues to prove from time to time that she can look effortlessly gorgeous in all types of outfits.

Before sharing the beach video, Ariana treated her fans to a very beautiful picture of herself where she was featured wearing a shimmery pink tank top that she paired with a pink leather skater skirt. She wore minimal makeup and posed for the snap while sitting in a car. Per the caption, and as seen in the pic, Ariana modeled for Knock Out (KO) Watches.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ariana had been diagnosed with hypothyroidism early in her life. Despite that, the model continues to work on her fitness and health, and doesn’t let her condition dictate her life.