‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Camille Kostek’s Sheer Bralette Top Drops Jaws On Instagram

Camille Kostek’s had fans seeing double on Instagram on Saturday when she posted a stunning mirror photo. On one side you can see that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl is rocking an elegant outfit that brings together a black pencil skirt and navy blue satin dress shirt. But the mirror image reveals that the shirt has been unbuttoned to reveal a sheer and lacy-looking bralette.

Camille sends a coy look over her shoulder as if she’s slyly thinking the words in the caption: “Oh, didn’t see you there.”

Based on some of her previous photos, it looks like the bralette is from Victoria’s Secret. According to the caption of one post, the piece is part of their fall luxe collection which is all about lingerie pieces that are meant to be worn in the daytime to add some extra spice to a woman’s wardrobe.

The photo received lots of praise on Instagram in the comments section. While some raved over the outfit others could help but mention how lucky her famous boyfriend — retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski — is to have nabbed her.

According to a relationship timeline published by E! Online, Rob and Camille likely first started seeing each other in 2015, after the 27-year-old blonde bombshell, retired from the Patriots’ cheerleading team.

“We first got in touch once I resigned from the team,” Kostek once said in an interview with Fox News, as reported by E! “I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind. Once I resigned is when we finally met.”

During the summer months of 2015, Gronk started to pop up on her Instagram page starting with a grainy black and white photo of Camille on his lap. In 2016, they attended the Kids Choice Awards together and posed for photos on the red carpet, their first outing as a couple in this type of high profile celebrity setting.

Their relationship developed alongside her burgeoning swimsuit modeling career. A modeling career that she had to fight for in the face of numerous doubters. As The Inquisitr previously reported, long before she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, she penned an inspirational Instagram caption that encouraged women to push past the limitations forced on them by others.

She also revealed that she had numerous agents and mentors who told her that she would never walk any runway because of her body type.

Given her amazing success, one wonders what those agents and mentors are saying to themselves now.