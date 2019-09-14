Ashley Alexiss Pops Out Of Tight Pink Sports Bra, Setting Instagram On Fire

Last week, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Ashley Alexiss enjoyed a beautiful vacation to The Maldives. Today, she set Instagram on fire with a brand new photo herself with a special recommendation for her 1.8 million followers on the popular social media platform.

In the post, a smiling Alexiss wore a light pink Shefit sports bra, which zipped up the front and barely contained her voluptuous chest. She paired the workout gear with high waisted, ruched side black bikini bottoms that showed off her toned midsection, which she accessorized with a shiny, dangling belly button ring. The model wrapped up her long, blonde locks in a but atop her head. Her skin glowed with a natural or no-makeup look, and in the background, the beautiful ocean waves crash onto the sandy shore.

The caption was perhaps as thrilling as Alexiss’s image in this post. She revealed her favorite sports bra for taming her girls while she works out. The model explained that Shefit is her go-to brand for the essential undergarment. According to Alexiss, there are three levels of support, and she’s used them all for various reasons like meditation, yoga, and comfort on long plane rides.

Several followers appreciated the information with nearly 5,000 pressing the “like” button within minutes of the post. Many also asked details about the brand’s sizing, and Alexiss replied to let women know that Shefit has an accurate size chart on its website. Plus, the bras are fully adjustable to fit a wide array of bodies.

The swimsuit model’s followers also appreciated her sporty look.

“You look amazing,” replied a fan complete with fire and heart-eye smiley face emoji.

“Everything about you is beautiful. I hope it stays that way,” another noted.

“Another stunning picture,” appreciated one happy follower.

“Looking fantastic,” praised a fan.

In her Instagram story, Alexiss showed clips of herself leaving Qatar. On a picture of herself on the plane, a subdued model wore her long, blonde hair in a French braid. She paired the cute hair with a comfortable gray v-neck t-shirt for the long flight home. Finally, she shared a clip of herself in a car in New York, New York revealing she made it safely back to the United States. Alexiss and her husband Travis Yohe took the trip to paradise to celebrate their wedding anniversary with gorgeous views, delicious food, and relaxation, The Inquisitr previously reported. Throughout the journey, the swimsuit model thrilled her Instagram followers with pictures and videos of herself enjoying the trip in various stunning bikinis.