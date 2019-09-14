January Jones’ Unzipped & Exposing Cleavage Pic Goes Viral

January Jones’ social media activity appears to have gone viral. The Mad Men actress’ recent Instagram content proved sufficiently viral in nature for The Daily Mail to pick up on it, with the British newspaper dedicating an entire report to the 41-year-old’s images and words.

As The Daily Mail reports, January has been celebrating son Xander Dane Jones’ birthday: the star’s son turned eight on Friday. Saturday brought content that appeared to be more about January, though. Given that the image showing the star flaunting her curves doesn’t appear on her Instagram feed, it can be assumed that January took to the platform’s stories to deliver the shot. It definitely showed a lot. January was seen in selfie mode in what appeared to be her home. The star was rocking a dangerous look from a tight and striped top in pale blues and whites, with a white plastic zip undone all the way down to her navel. With an open-chested finish and the star’s cleavage making quite an appearance, this snap did seem to be about celebrating January’s femininity.

January played on the concept of vanity: the star referred to being “so vein,” but her spelling appeared to be a joke. The newspaper’s interpretation was that Jones’ cleavage “stole center stage” – fans might well argue that the description was apt. January appeared in her famous blonde state in the image, with a chic and choppy bob accentuating her features.

January’s social media activity also took fans down the medical route, with the actress sharing an OB-GYN trip. Here, the post seemed to acknowledge the star’s son. The words were definitely joking as January mentioned “checking to see if I’m still sewed up down there,” but this star comes with a sense of humor. She also seems to come with an impressive grip on both literature and politics. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, Jones shared a bikini snap of herself reading a book that was cherry-picked by former President Barack Obama for his summer reading list.

January is known for flaunting her curves on social media. Then again, with some of the fiercest curves in Hollywood and a fit body backing them up, this star has plenty to flaunt. Cleavage-flaunting selfies are, of course, hugely popular in the celebrity world, with famous faces such as Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez all known for the odd selfie that flashes some flesh.

January has 813,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her account.