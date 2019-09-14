Lucy Hale Puts Curvy Backside On Display As Fans Obsess Over Her Beauty

Another day, another captivating snapshot of Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale commanding the attention of her 24.3 million Instagram followers.

The petite brunette went for a neutral look in a multi-toned geometric patterned midi halter dress with an accentuated waistline.

In addition to her outfit, the entire snapshot had a very neutral feel as the headboard of the bed she was draped across also featured a similar brown and maroon color palette with an abstract earthy pattern.

While Hale’s outfit was conservative in the amount of skin it flashed, she still managed to showcase her curvaceous backside thanks to the angle of the photo and the way she rested on her stomach on the bed.

Lucy really committed to the mute brown and maroon colors with a nude lip color and a light brown smoky eye shadow. While the actress was not smiling nor were her lips pursed enough to see any teeth, she did gaze directly into the camera with her big, green eyes.

With her hair parted down the middle, which is a typical style choice for Hale, she pulled her short brunette locks back into a tight ponytail.

Her elegant snapshot was well-received by her massive Instagram following as it accumulated just over 315,000 likes and nearly 800 comments in just 24 hours since it went live on her profile. Notably, one of the 300,000 likes on the photo was none other than her former Pretty Little Liars co-star Tyler Blackburn.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, Blackburn dropped a bombshell on his own fan base after opening up about his sexuality. The actor revealed that he was bisexual, but had been afraid to be true to who he was for a very long time.

While Blackburn didn’t drop a comment on the photo, the overwhelming majority of her followers obsessed over how beautiful she was. In fact, many penned nothing more than variations of the word “beautiful” in the comments.

Some even went as far as questioning how the 30-year-old actress continued to become more beautiful with every picture she shares on Instagram.

While the comment section of Lucy Hale’s posts rarely contains any negativity, she did have one follower who called attention to her wearing shoes while she was on the bed. It, however, is unclear whether the individual penned it as a serious criticism as they chased the observation with several emoji.

According to Hale’s Instagram stories from roughly five hours ago, she has an incredible view at her temporary residence in New York. While showing off the view during the video clip, she gushed about how she “couldn’t believe” she would be living in New York for the next six months.