Gwen Stefani Flashes Black Bra Under Snakeskin Suit On Instagram

Gwen Stefani has been one of Hollywood’s “it” girls for decades, and nothing has changed. The singer is still making headlines for her love life, career, and fashion like she did back in the 1990’s.

On Saturday, Gwen took to her Instagram story to share a brand new photo of herself walking a runway for her children’s clothing line at Target. In the picture she strutted down a black and white checkered walkway wearing a black bra that flaunted her ample cleavage.

She added a snakeskin jacket and a pair of matching pants to complete the outfit as she accessorized with some chunky sandals and multiple chains around her neck.

Stefani added a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She wore her signature bright red lip color and some dark pink blush on her cheeks to complete the glam look.

Stefani wears her platinum blonde hair pulled up into a bun on top of her head and leaves pieces of her bangs down to frame her famous face.

In the photo, Gwen holds hands with her two oldest sons, Kingston and Zuma, who look very young in the picture, which proves the photo is a throwback from a previous event for the clothing line.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen Stefani recently delighted fans when she rocked a bikini during a fun family vacation with her longtime love, country music star Blake Shelton.

The Stefani will reunite with Shelton on Season 17 of The Voice as she rejoins the coaches panel along with Blake, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.

Meanwhile, rumors are floating around that Gwen is unhappy with the current state of Blake’s body and has been pressuring him to lose some weight after he’s allegedly packed on some pounds due to years of guzzling alcohol.

The rumor isn’t a new one. Back in January a similar story made the rounds, claiming that Stefani told Shelton to shape up or she would dump him.

However, Gossip Cop reports that they asked Gwen’s rep about the far-fetched report, and were told that the rumors were simply “not true.”

In addition the No Doubt lead singer has stated in the past that her country music beau actually hits the gym, and is more active than she is when it comes to getting his workouts in.

Fans can see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton by following the couple on Instagram, or tuning into the new season of The Voice on NBC.