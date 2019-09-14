La La Anthony Dons Major Cleavage And An Extremely Long Ponytail For The Cover Of ‘Galore Magazine’

La La Anthony is attempting to break Instagram once again with multiple photos from her Galore Magazine cover story.

The Power actress posted the cover on her Instagram page to share with her 9.4 million followers. In the post, La La is wearing a blazer with a deep cut that shows off her cleavage. The white blazer has black and silver stripes with glitter plastered on the collar. La La is wearing a matching hat in the photo. Her long hair is put into a side ponytail, with multiple white hair ties keeping the style together. La La’s makeup artist for the shoot, Jared Ryder, gave the actress a smoky eye look and added in highlighter and lip gloss.

At the time of writing, the stunning photo has received more than 20,000 likes from La La’s fans. The photo also received more than 200 comments.

“Yesssssssss!! So good!!” one follower exclaimed.

“GAMECHANGER,” another follower chimed in.

La La also shared another photo from the spread on her feed. The 90210 actress shared another black-and-white photo and showed off the rest of the look. While standing with one hand on her side and another hand on her knee, La La is looking intensely at the camera, as her long ponytail flows in the wind. The photo of La La in the suit has received more than 100,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments at the time of this writing.

Not only is the art for the Galore cover story gorgeous, but the full story also has a significant aspect to it for La La. The former TRL host was interviewed by Joseph Sikora for the magazine. Sikora stars alongside La La as Tommy, who is in a relationship with her character, LaKeisha.

During the interview, La La discussed the impact of Power and her character through the past six seasons. While she will say goodbye to the character when the show’s series finale airs later this year, she shared why the character of LaKeisha resonated with fans through the years.

“What’s great about LaKeisha is she kind of started in the background and grew into a real power player, so to speak, and that’s great as an audience to watch,” La La shared. “It’s one thing to come in strong and then you’re just out of there. I’ve been consistently a part of the story until I finally became a major part of the story, and as an actor that’s all you could ever want. I saw it with this character and it’s been a great ride.”

Fans of La La Anthony can follow the actress on Instagram for more updates.