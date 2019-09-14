Hannah Palmer Spills Out Of Red String Bikini So Tiny, It Should Be Illegal

Hannah Palmer is back on Instagram. The Maxim model and Bang Energy face has been fast racking up the followers on account of her insane beauty and sizzling bikini body; suffice it to say that the Arizona native’s latest update seemed proof of the latter being alive and well. Hannah took to Instagram earlier today with a killer set of photos straight from a pool, although there’s no denying that the swimwear being donned was about as tiny as it gets.

Hannah’s photos showed her in an idyllic setting. The model tends to be shot on beaches for her popular Bang Energy promotions, but today didn’t see the blonde promoting anything other than good old sunshine and the pool life. The star was seen semi-submerged in a lush swimming pool backed by palms, with Hannah appearing alone in the waters.

Fans were likely glad that the pool was somewhat crystal-clear, with the model seen rocking a dangerously tiny red string bikini that wasn’t leaving much to the imagination. Hannah’s drenched frame was seen with her super-pert booty just below the surface; the bikini’s thong offering fans a cheeky peek at her rear. Hannah’s fierce curves up top also made an appearance via a cute halter neck design, with the model’s girly stamp manifesting via an attractive red flower in her hair.

Hannah turned around just at the right moment, it would seem. The model’s beautiful smile was seen in both photos, as were her trademark blue eyes.

A caption asked her fans a travel-centric question; while Hannah herself confirmed her favorite destination, she wanted to get fans talking.

The post quickly proved popular, racking up over 10,000 likes in just 20 minutes. Clearly, this girl knows how to rake in the engagement.

As The Inquisitr has previously documented, Hannah had aspirations to start a business as she competed for Maxim‘s 2018 Cover Girl prize. While she didn’t win, she did dish on what she’d do with the $25,000 winner cash.

Loading...

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same. Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering. As women, I think this is one of the most amazing gifts we could give each other!”

Fans wishing to see more of Hannah should follow her Instagram.