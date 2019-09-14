Busty Natalie Gauvreau Goes Topless & Wears Hot Pink Panties In Racy Pic

Natalie Gauvreau certainly did her social media handle justice in a recent Instagram upload. She’s every bit the “SexyNatG” that her followers have come to love.

The blond bombshell left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram offering. Natalie delighted her 3.9 million fans when she photographed herself wearing almost nothing and showing off her busty physique. She sent her followers into a frenzy when she exposed her nearly naked frame.

Admittedly, Natalie regularly updates her Instagram page with titillating snaps, but it seems as if this particular pic left her fans rather hot and bothered as the photo has already racked up close to 130,000 views.

The 34-year-old model seemed to be very relaxed as she posed wearing a pair of hot pink panties. In fact, it appears as if Natalie was in the process of taking off this piece of underwear as well, as she had her thumb hooked into her drawers.

Natalie tastefully added some flower pasties to conceal her nipples. However, the pasties do nothing to hide her generous proportions. According to her website, SexyNatG, the model is well-endowed with the enviable measurements of 32-D-26-36. She also reveals that she revels in being the center of attention.

“In high school I got sent to the principals office daily for violating the stupid dress code! haha! i think they made up a new dress code policy just for me! After high school I took my real estate course and passed I was so happy. But my first passion will always be modeling I love being in front of that camera and having the attention on me,” Natalie said.

The Canadian wore her hair in casual disarray and let her blond tresses cascade down her back and shoulder. She avoided eye contact with the camera and appeared to focus her attention on her near-nude body. In the background, large floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors allow plenty of light into the space and makes the room seem large, bright, and airy.

Natalie is one of Instagram’s raunchier models, but she’s definitely not an airhead. The social media influencer has a real estate license and has appeared in several TV roles. The Inquisitr reports that Natalie has played a stripper, a lap dancer, and a strip club worker. She has not accepted a role since 2013, perhaps because she is a rising star on the social media front.

It seems as if Natalie has discovered the keys to success, and it has very little to do with how much clothing you wear.