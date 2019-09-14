Royal Watchers Claim Prince Harry Has Learned This ‘Bad Habit’ From Duchess Meghan

When the buzz spread among royal watchers about how Prince Harry is adopting bad habits from Meghan Markle, it sounded scandalous, making it seem as if the Duchess of Sussex has shameful things she does on the sly. But it turns out that the bad habit of which they are all speaking isn’t even necessarily a break in protocol.

Express first documented this “habit” of Duchess Meghan’s on one of her first outings as a royal in September 2018. It seems she stepped out of the car and closed the door by herself instead of allowing an attendant or chauffeur to do it for her, breaking “royal tradition.”

At the time, this reportedly caused a stir, some for and some against what was considered an unconventional move. But this week, when Prince Harry did the same, people were shocked, and blamed the breach on his wife’s upbringing as a commoner, stressing that the Duke of Sussex knows better.

As Prince Harry arrived for the fifth anniversary of the Invictus Games in London, he seemed to casually close his car door, though the chauffeur was reaching to do it for him. While experts say this isn’t exactly a breaking of the rules, it is customary for security officers to open and close doors for members of the royal family.

Etiquette expert Elaine Swann explains that Markle didn’t know better at the time, but Prince Harry has been living with this rule his whole life. British etiquette expert William Hanson believes that this is one more signal that the prince will learn from his wife.

“[This is] yet another silent signal that Meghan is going to be doing things her own way and helping adapt and progress the British monarchy. The key thing to stress is that it’s not a protocol breach!”

Loading...

But other experts say that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not the first royals to be caught committing this gaffe, as Princess Diana and even Queen Elizabeth have been photographed inadvertently reaching for the car door.

Since Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry, she has been under a microscope, and each wrong move has been up for public debate, reports The Inquisitr.

Particularly during her pregnancy, Duchess Meghan opted to go without stockings or tights, choosing instead to go out with bare legs, even when wearing a dress or skirt. One headline read “Ripping Up The Royal Style Rule Book!,” drawing attention to the fact that this is just not done by women in the royal family.