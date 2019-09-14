Royal Watchers Claim Prince Harry Has Learned This ‘Bad Habit’ From Duchess Meghan

When the buzz spread among royal watchers about how Prince Harry is adopting bad habits from Meghan Markle, it sounded scandalous, making it seem as if the Duchess of Sussex has shameful things she does on the sly. But it turns out that the bad habit of which they are all speaking isn’t even necessarily a break in protocol.
Express first documented this “habit” of Duchess Meghan’s on one of her first outings as a royal in September 2018. It seems she stepped out of the car and closed the door by herself instead of allowing an attendant or chauffeur to do it for her, breaking “royal tradition.”
At the time, this reportedly caused a stir, some for and some against what was considered an unconventional move. But this week, when Prince Harry did the same, people were shocked, and blamed the breach on his wife’s upbringing as a commoner, stressing that the Duke of Sussex knows better.
As Prince Harry arrived for the fifth anniversary of the Invictus Games in London, he seemed to casually close his car door, though the chauffeur was reaching to do it for him. While experts say this isn’t exactly a breaking of the rules, it is customary for security officers to open and close doors for members of the royal family.
View this post on Instagram
Today, we are excited to be able to announce details for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming tour to Africa! ???????????????????????????????? • In just two weeks, Their Royal Highnesses will embark on this official tour focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment. This programme has been many months in the making, and The Duke and Duchess are eager to focus their energies on the great work being done in Southern Africa. From meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu to joining ‘Waves for Change’ on Monwabisi Beach, the South Africa programme will be educational and inspiring. The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines. HRH will also travel to Malawi where he will check in on the British Army’s partnership with African Parks and will be working on the ground supporting local communities. The Duke is particularly proud to be able to deliver an exciting new initiative, a Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy three-country partnership which he designed and consulted with Governments in Namibia, Botswana and Angola to protect forest and wildlife corridors around the Okavango Delta. The Duchess will be working with local organisations to promote women and girls’ health and education, entrepreneurship and leadership. With such a textured culture and history, Their Royal Highnesses are grateful for the opportunity to connect with those on the ground in Southern Africa and to be inspired by the work being done and learn how they can be better supported. As President and Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust and The Duke’s role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke and Duchess cannot wait to meet with young leaders mobilising change and adding to the beauty of these Commonwealth countries ???????????????????????????????? • “We look forward to seeing you soon!” • Photo ©️ PA images / Tim Graham – Getty Images / @Sentebale /@AfricanParksNetwork / @YouthAlert
Etiquette expert Elaine Swann explains that Markle didn’t know better at the time, but Prince Harry has been living with this rule his whole life. British etiquette expert William Hanson believes that this is one more signal that the prince will learn from his wife.
“[This is] yet another silent signal that Meghan is going to be doing things her own way and helping adapt and progress the British monarchy. The key thing to stress is that it’s not a protocol breach!”
But other experts say that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not the first royals to be caught committing this gaffe, as Princess Diana and even Queen Elizabeth have been photographed inadvertently reaching for the car door.
Since Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry, she has been under a microscope, and each wrong move has been up for public debate, reports The Inquisitr.
Particularly during her pregnancy, Duchess Meghan opted to go without stockings or tights, choosing instead to go out with bare legs, even when wearing a dress or skirt. One headline read “Ripping Up The Royal Style Rule Book!,” drawing attention to the fact that this is just not done by women in the royal family.