Arianny Celeste Gets Dirty In Tiny Bikini, Causing Instagram Frenzy

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste took things to another level and thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest sexy share promoting her upcoming 2020 calendar.

In the sexy share, a wet Celeste laid on her side in the sand on a beach. The model wore a tiny blue, green, and yellow bikini, which revealed her ample cleavage and her curvaceous body. She rested her hand on one arm, and she highlighted her hips with the pose. Celeste’s brunette locks hung in damp waves around her shoulders. Natural bronzed makeup accented her features while keeping the look beachy. Celeste accessorized with a silver bracelet. Sand covered her feet and the sunkissed skin of her arms and legs as she gave the camera a sultry look. In the background, blue waves crashed in the surf.

In her caption, the UFC octagon girl noted that she has created yearly calendars since 2012, and she offered her fans the chance to snap up a copy of her 2020 calendar in order to help keep track of their days. However, at least a few of her followers noted that her lovely calendars can cause some distraction.

“Can’t keep track of my schedule cause of the beautiful woman staring at me all the time!” joked a fan.

Even so, Celeste replied to the fan.

“You need my calendar LOL,” she wrote, and the fan agreed.

More than 21,000 fans took the time to press the “like” button to show their appreciation of the post while more than 200 dropped complimentary comments for Celeste to read. The swimsuit model also gave a shoutout to her followers who have purchased calendars in the past.

“My signed calendar from 2015 still up in my man cave. Lol,” another admitted, and the UFC model replied with an emoji.

“How else will anyone know what day it is?!” asked entrepreneur Branden Hampton.

“Exactly, I’m doing peeps a favor!!” replied Celeste.

In her Instagram story, Celeste showed herself arriving in Vancouver for tonight’s UFC event. She partook of some delicious looking food at The Parlour. Later, she and her co-worker Brittney Palmer showed off matching outfits from the Girlfriend Box. They wore athleisure outfits that included tight, black shorts, which they paired with cropped, heather gray hoodies. Celeste is the co-founder of the brand, which she curates with Solkissed designer, Alejandra Boggiano.

The Inquisitr recently reported that celeste dropped jaws on Instagram in a stunning black and white animal print one-piece from Fashion Nova.