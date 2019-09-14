Trey Gowdy Shreds Democrats’ Investigation Into Donald Trump: ‘Disaster From Day One’

Gowdy's reaction comes on the heels of a vote passed that would allow the formation of a committee to explore impeachment proceedings against the president.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler’s recent committee action to set the official rules for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump sparked a sharp response from former House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy on Saturday.

Appearing on Fox News’ Your World, Gowdy slammed Nadler and the other House Democrats who were actively involved in pursuing Trump through the investigations into potential dealings with Russia, implying that their failed attempt to take down the president should be enough to currently shelve any impeachment proceedings, according to Fox News.

“You talk about mishandling something from day one, Nadler has mishandled — I mean, if we are debating nomenclature between an impeachment inquiry and an impeachment investigation, they’ve already lost,” Gowdy said.

The former South Carolina lawmaker also called the Russia investigation a “disaster from day one” and stated that he doesn’t “expect that to change.”

Gowdy also pointed out that Democrats, at one time, were awaiting major updates from testimony by Robert Mueller that could have tipped the scales, but that nothing substantial came out of it.

“That was catatonic. I mean that was pathetic,” Gowdy said of Mueller’s July testimony.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump posted a series of tweets talking about the Democrats’ attempt to launch official impeachment proceedings, listing a number of reasons why he thinks they wouldn’t be able to go through with it.

“How do you impeach a President who has helped create perhaps the greatest economy in the history of our Country? All time best unemployment numbers, especially for Blacks, Hispanics, Asians & Women. More people working today than ever before. Rebuilt Military & Choice for Vets,” Trump tweeted on Friday.

The president followed up the tweet by listing a number of other items of accomplishments and goals and called the Democrats’ Russia investigation a “witch hunt” and “illegal.”

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

His tweet storm came on the heels of Nadler’s successful House Judiciary vote that allows him to form a committee to explore the possibility of impeaching the president. Earlier in 2019, Nadler faced push back from several top Democrats on the impeachment issue, namely from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who preferred a more methodical approach.

According to The Inquisitr, Nadler called the resolution a “necessary next step” into investigating Trump and any potential corruption, abuse of power or obstruction.

In contrast to Pelosi’s slower approach and careful use of the word “impeachment,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently called for Trump’s impeachment after a report indicated an increase in military spending around his golf resort in Scotland.