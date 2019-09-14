Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Drops Jaws In The Tiniest Bikini Top & Skimpy Daisy Dukes

Elizabeth Hurley is back to flaunting her age-defying figure in skimpy bikinis, and fans can’t get over her sizzling, youthful look.

The Royals star caused quite the sensation on Instagram after treating fans to a glorious bikini shot that saw her nearly popping out of a teeny triangle bikini top. Shared to her Instagram page on Friday afternoon, the attention-grabbing pic garnered close to 22,000 within half an hour of having been posted, leaving fans gushing over Elizabeth’s ageless beauty.

Known for her steamy swimsuit shots, the 54-year-old stunner can often be seen showing off her insane body in revealing beachwear. In fact, Elizabeth regularly posts jaw-dropping bikini photos in a bid to call attention to her eponymous swimwear brand.

Her latest updates have taken a different turn as the actress was busy filming for the popular TV series, Marvel’s Runaways, in which she plays sorceress Morgan le Fey. Now that Elizabeth has wrapped up shooting for the show, as she recently announced on Instagram, the English beauty resumed her usual style of posting with a spectacular bikini shot that more than made up for the long absence.

The new photo showed Elizabeth rocking an ultra-racy string bikini top from her own collection – one so minuscule that it could barely contain her curvaceous bust. Boasting a vibrant hot-pink color and a dangerously plunging cut, the revealing garment had everyone eyeing her shapely chest. Elizabeth paired the eye-catching piece with a tiny pair of denim shorts for a sweltering look that left fans drooling over her hotness.

Elizabeth was the ultimate beach babe in the head-turning outfit. The Bedazzled actress proved that there is no age limit to having a smoking-hot body as she soaked up the sun in the scanty apparel.

Photographed during a nature walk, one that had her explore an enchanting forest in England’s Herefordshire county, Elizabeth looked radiant as she showed off her svelte figure in the skin-baring outfit. The gorgeous actress cut a youthful figure as she bared her incredibly toned midriff in the saucy ensemble, putting her taut waistline and washboard abs on full display. Likewise, her chiseled thighs and curvy hips were also amply showcased, highlighted by the snug Daisy Dukes.

However, the obvious center of attention was the hot-pink bikini top. Elizabeth unabashedly flashed her deep cleavage in the outrageously low-cut number, putting her buxom curves front and center. A thin gold string held the triangle top in place, drawing even more attention to her busty assets. A similar effect was achieved through the strategic use of a sparkling pendant necklace, which adorned her decolletage, further luring the gaze to her bountiful chest.

Needless to say, fans were entranced with the sexy look. Followers immediately took to the comments section to shower Elizabeth with compliments and couldn’t stop raving about her age-defying beauty.

“How do u not age what a woman x,” one person wrote under the captivating photo.

“Oh my God, just gorgeous,” commented another.

“You still look so young!!!,” read a third message, followed by a fire emoji and a heart emoji.

“Luv it. You’re more gorgeous than any 25 year old,” remarked a fourth Instagram user.

The sizzling photo comes just a couple of days after Elizabeth sent fans into a frenzy with a very seductive throwback snap that paid homage to the 1968 film Barbarella, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.