Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Signature Derriere In Insanely Tight Yoga Pants & Crop Top

Jennifer Lopez is sizzling in another sexy outing.

Currently, the singer is back in Miami where she appears to be taking a much-needed break from promoting her upcoming film Hustlers. But it hasn’t been all play and no work for the bombshell while she’s been there. New photos that were posted by Daily Mail show Lopez heading to the gym in one of her sexiest outfits yet. In the images that were shared, Lopez appears to be with a bodyguard for the sweat session, as she puts her killer figure on display for onlookers.

On the bottom, the mother of two shows off her toned legs and her signature derriere that has become her trademark in a pair of insanely tight black yoga pants. The actress’ taut tummy is also on display in the photos while clad in a tiny gray crop top that shows off just a little bit of cleavage. Jennifer wears her long, dark locks up in a high bun for the occasion, and she appears to be makeup-free for the outing, covering her face with a big pair of sunglasses.

Lopez completes the hot look with a pair of earrings and black sneakers. She held her cell phone in one hand and a rhinestone-studded water bottle in the other. And while Lopez has been incredibly busy in her career, she still has an amazing personal life and is enjoying her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Lopez talked about her relationship with the former New York Yankees star to Today Show host Hoda Kotb while she was visiting Kotb’s popular Sirius XM radio show. In the tell-all, Lopez confessed that even though she’s 50-years-old, kids are still something that she and Rodriguez are thinking about. When asked if she would like to still have more kids, Lopez responded with a big, “yeah!”

Later that week, Hoda sat down with Alex, who was a little bit surprised to hear that Jennifer was thinking about having more kids, and he told the television personality that the news was “a lot to unpack!” But he also told Kotb that she may have served as some of the inspiration behind JLo wanting to add more kids to the brood.

“Hoda, I think honestly you’ve inspired her. And I see how happy you are. I think she may want to follow in her footsteps.”

Lopez is mother to twins Max and Emme with her ex, Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez also has two kids from a previous marriage — Ella and Natasha.