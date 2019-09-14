Lea Michele Goes Pantless In Latest Instagram Post, Flaunts Sexy Legs

The actress looked amazing in her sexy outfit.

Lea Michele isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her amazing body. On Saturday, the Glee star shared a sexy snap on Instagram for her 5.8 million followers to enjoy. The brunette beauty posed on her white outdoor furniture, wearing nothing but a white button-down shirt. Her tan and toned legs were on full display. The 33-year-old wore her long hair in loose waves and opted for subtle makeup that enhanced her natural beauty.

In the caption, Lea promoted her husband, Zandy Reich’s clothing company, AYR.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the stunner.

“How are you even real? You’re so stunning and I adore you,” praised a fan, adding a crying emoji and a heart emoji to the comment.

“You are such a beautiful woman Lea,” wrote another.

“Imagine being this beautiful,” said a different follower.

“HOW ARE YOU SO BEAUTIFUL???” asked a commenter.

“Nice! You look gorgeous as always,” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

The provocative post has racked up more than 69,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time Lea has flaunted her incredible legs. As reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this week the singer uploaded a leggy photo on Instagram. The picture shows Lea in an oversized berry-colored sweater. Again, the Broadway actress opted to forgo pants, leaving little to the imagination.

According to the caption, Lea revealed that she uploaded the photo on behalf of #WellnessWednesday. She also mentioned her recent cover shoot for Health magazine where she discussed her wellness journey. Lea proceeded to urge fans to check out her Instagram Stories for additional advice on how to relax after a busy day.

In her Stories, the actress told her followers that she has various ways of calming down, including burning sage and incense. She also stated that she enjoys taking long baths and using the “Calm” app.

In her aforementioned interview with Health magazine, Lea talked about being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). The Rachel Berry actress noted that she had been rapidly gaining weight and had relatively bad acne, much to her frustration. Lea went on to state that changing her diet has done wonders.

“Through diet, I have been able to manage it. But I am very fortunate. There are way more extreme versions of PCOS that women have a lot of difficulty with— mine is not as intense…” explained the actress.

To see more of Lea, be sure to follow her Instagram account.