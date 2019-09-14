Toni Braxton, 51, Strips Down To Her Panties And Reveals One Breast In Sexy Instagram Snap

Toni Braxton is proving that there isn’t an age limit when it comes to having a stunning body.

The 51-year-old Grammy winner posted a photo on her Instagram page with her amazing physique on full display. The steamy bathroom photo shows Braxton wearing a shirt and panties as she stares intensely into the mirror. The singer shows off her flat stomach and one breast in the photo by lifting up her shirt for her 3 million followers. The singer also showed her scar from a hysterectomy she had in the past. She is also revealing her black underwear in the snapshot.

In addition to an all-black attire, Braxton is also showing off her nails in the shot, which are a shiny black color. Her hair is styled in a pixie cut and the seemingly ageless star opted to not wear any makeup in the snapshot. In her caption, the Braxton Family Values star credited her body to working out at Orange Theory. She also shared that her new fitness regimen is “making me feel 29 again.”

At the time of writing, the steamy photo from Braxton received more than 190,000 likes. The photo also received more than 9,000 comments from Braxton’s fans.

“Body looking better than some of these 29-year-olds! ” one follower wrote.

“I hope to look like you when I grow up lolol that body is amazing sis,” another fan chimed in.

“We was NOT READY!” another follower exclaimed.

The steamy post from Braxton comes just one week before she revealed her new haircut on Instagram. Fans of the “Unbreak My Heart” singer will know Braxton was known for her short, pixie cut when her debut album, Toni Braxton, was released in the ’90s. After hinting that she might go back to her signature look back in August, she revealed that she had decided to try the look again. While relaxing in bed, the singer shared a makeup-free video of herself showing off her new look, which several of her fans couldn’t get enough of.

“What fountain of youth you drinking from???” one follower asked.

“What in the Benjamin Button is going on here?” another follower chimed in.

Loading...

Besides shutting Instagram down with sexy photos, the legendary singer has been promoting her performances on her Instagram page, which she has been doing all over the country. The singer has, however, shied away from showing her beau, rapper and businessman Birdman. The Inquisitr reported back in April that the couple called their relationship quits in December 2018 after getting engaged last year. Birdman, however, confirmed on The Wendy Williams Show that there was no truth to the breakup rumors.

Fans of Toni Braxton can follow the singer on Instagram for more updates.